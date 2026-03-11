[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] Starlike, Delivering Joy to Fans Across Games and Events

Byunghyo Chae, CEO of Starlike



-Developer of the rhythm game ‘Sixtar Gate’ and organizer of ‘Illustar Fes’ a premier subculture festival



-Defined by ‘Authenticity’ and ‘Decisive Execution’

Starlike is a specialized game developer behind the Sixtar Gate series and the organizer of ‘Illustar Fes,’ a subculture festival that attracts over 30,000 attendees per session. The company’s mission is to provide trusted entertainment by bridging games, live events, and physical spaces. It was founded in December 2021 by CEO Byunghyo Chae.“At the end of December 2025, Starlike was honored with a Ministerial Commendation from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups in recognition of our consistent growth and contribution to industrial development”, Chae noted. “This is a rare achievement for a subculture content company, signifying official national recognition of our transparent management and market competitiveness. We view this as encouragement to grow beyond just doing what we love, into a robust enterprise acknowledged by the state.”Starlike’s business operates across three major pillars. First, in the gaming sector, the Sixtar Gate series—specifically the rhythm game Startrail—has secured a dedicated cult following. The company is now preparing to expand this experience into the mobile RPG genre to reach a broader audience.Second, the company creates powerful hubs for offline fan engagement. Through ‘Illustar Fes,’ a large-scale festival held 3–4 times a year in the Seoul metropolitan area, and strategic partnerships with Hyundai Department Store Group to operate ‘Illustar Cafes’ (Sinchon, Dongdaemun, Cheongju) and the 500-seat ‘Illustar Stage,’ Starlike maintains year-round interaction with its fans.“Starlike does not simply operate individual businesses; our ultimate goal is to integrate them”, Chae explained. “We aim to leap forward as a market-leading platform company by launching a Subculture Super Platform that encapsulates the fun of gaming, the heat of live events, and the experience of physical spaces.”The company’s primary strengths are its authenticity and execution. Chae emphasized that both the management and development teams are deep fans of this culture. “We understand what frustrates users and what excites them better than anyone else. Owning both the game IP and the event platform allows us to generate overwhelming synergy in marketing and branding compared to our competitors.”Starlike focuses on direct communication with fandom communities rather than traditional advertising. By transparently sharing updates and immediately reflecting user feedback via social media and offline meetups, they transform fans into partners. Additionally, they utilize crowdfunding as a launchpad for new projects to consolidate early fandom and validate marketability.Regarding future plans, Chae stated, “In the short term, our goal is to successfully launch the subculture platform currently under development to complete an ecosystem that integrates online and offline experiences. Long-term, we aim to expand into the global market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com