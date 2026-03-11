[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] BEEKK Corporation, Style-Sharing Reward Commerce & Small Brand Incubating

Danbi Kim, CEO of BEEKK Corporation



-Structuralizing content production through incentives to transform marketing from a cost into a self-sustaining system.

BEEKK Corporation is a commerce company established to support the global expansion of domestic small business owners and small fashion brands. Founded in August 2020 by CEO Danbi Kim, the company is bridging the gap between local production and global demand.BEEKK Corporation is currently accelerating its Small Brand Incubating business in collaboration with the Dongdaemun Fashion Cluster, rapidly planning and launching multiple new brands. Simultaneously, the company is developing a proprietary commerce platform based on Style-Sharing Reward Commerce technology, which encourages consumers to voluntarily produce and spread User-Generated Content (UGC). By integrating these incubated brands with a platform that has built-in high-efficiency marketing, BEEKK aims to strengthen the competitiveness of K-fashion on the global stage.“BEEKK Corporation is a commerce company that helps K-fashion small businesses and small brands expand rapidly to overseas customers”, said Kim. “Our flagship business can be explained through two main pillars. First, the Small Brand Incubating project in partnership with the Dongdaemun Fashion Cluster. By combining Dongdaemun’s rapid production capabilities with our planning, branding, and distribution expertise, we are continuously creating new brands that respond quickly to market trends.”The second pillar is the proprietary commerce platform currently under development. The core technology is Style-Sharing Reward Commerce. Similar to how YouTube creators earn revenue for uploading videos, users on the BEEKK platform receive cash rewards for uploading their styling photos. Unlike traditional mileage or point systems, providing actual cash creates a powerful incentive for consumers to voluntarily produce and share content, effectively internalizing low-cost, high-efficiency marketing within the platform.CEO Kim emphasized, “The competitiveness of BEEKK’s model lies in structuralizing content production through incentives, making marketing a ‘system’ rather than a ‘cost.’ This can be broken down into three specific advantages:”Cash-Based UGC Engine: Since it functions like YouTube—where posting content leads to monetary gain—the motivation for participation is significantly stronger than simple point systems. This leads to a rapid accumulation of styling photos (UGC), which directly drives purchase conversions.Structural Reduction of CAC: Instead of relying on continuous ad spend, the platform grows through the repetitive production and spread of UGC. This creates a trust-based recommendation system as high-quality products are paired with real-life wear and styling content.Synergy with Supply Power: Collaborating with the Dongdaemun Fashion Cluster allows BEEKK to quickly produce and validate new brands. This creates a virtuous cycle where supply (products) and demand (UGC content) grow together.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “Our goal is to build a commerce infrastructure where K-fashion small businesses and small brands can meet overseas customers the fastest. In the short term, we will stably expand our incubating business with the Dongdaemun Fashion Cluster to secure a verified portfolio of new brands and products.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com