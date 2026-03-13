[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] Three Labs, Operating ‘MarketBang,’ the Online Wholesale Liquor Trading Platform

Jungsoo Song, CEO of Three Labs



Three Labs is the operator of MarketBang, a specialized platform for wholesale liquor transactions. In a market traditionally lagging in digitalization, MarketBang provides a sophisticated interface where real-time inventory and pricing are transparent, and orders can be placed with a single click. Following a strategic beta period, the service was officially launched in August 2024.“I have been operating IT startups since my first venture in 2011. Being a wine enthusiast, I also founded and managed a wine bar for seven years starting in 2016”, said CEO Jungsoo Song. “Through that experience, I realized the wholesale liquor market had seen almost no digital transformation. I launched MarketBang by merging my expertise in IT startups with my firsthand experience in retail operations.”The company’s flagship product, MarketBang, is a B2B online wholesale liquor trading platform. While currently focused on wine distribution, it plans to expand into other liquor categories. As of December 2025, approximately 130 wine importers and 6,000 retail locations—including restaurants and liquor shops—utilize MarketBang. The platform achieved 3.5x year-over-year growth in 2025 and anticipates similar momentum this year.The competitive edge of Three Labs lies in its deep market insight, rapid service iterations based on customer feedback, and its status as the only entity in Korea accumulating actual wholesale liquor transaction data. The core team consists of veterans with experience in startups, liquor distribution, and retail entrepreneurship.“We believe these strengths have fueled our rapid growth. Through a partnership with NicePay, MarketBang opened the market for credit card usage in wholesale liquor transactions—an area previously dominated by traditional payment methods”, Song explained. “Currently, 89% of transactions on MarketBang are made via credit card. This marks the beginning of a true digital transformation. Moving forward, we plan to leverage our accumulated transaction data to optimize trade connections and logistics, improving operational efficiency for both sellers and buyers.”Song emphasized that identifying and solving customer 'pain points' is the company’s core marketing strategy. “Our primary approach relies on word-of-mouth and referrals driven by customer satisfaction. This is reflected in our 90% retention rate, which demonstrates immense user loyalty”, he noted.“While congratulations on investment or growth are appreciated, I find it most rewarding when a client tells me, The service is so good that I recommended it to a fellow business owner.”Regarding future plans, Song stated, “We have successfully changed payment behaviors as the first step in digitalizing the wholesale liquor market. This year, we will launch new features powered by data and AI to further revolutionize the industry.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com