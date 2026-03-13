[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] Billionaire Games: A Mobile Game Specialist Pioneering Data-Driven Innovation in the Idle RPG Genre

Yeon-jae Choi, CEO of Billionaire Games



-Master of Market Analysis: Strategically develops mobile games with high potential for mainstream success through relentless market research and trend forecasting



-AI-Powered Player Insights: Since 2024, the company has integrated AI technology to analyze player behavior data, delivering optimized content and systems tailored to user preferences

Billionaire Games is a powerhouse in the mobile gaming industry, known for its ability to decode the essence of fun and translate it into high-completion Idle RPGs. Founded in May 2019 by CEO Yeon-jae Choi (46), the company has rapidly carved out a dominant position by combining strategic game design with data-backed services.“Billionaire Games’ philosophy is rooted in verified fun, derived from thorough market analysis”, says Choi. “With an expert balancing team and a focus on high-familiarity graphics, we design games that resonate with a wide audience. Starting in 2024, we are taking this a step further by using AI technology to analyze user data, allowing us to provide a personalized gaming experience that evolves with our players.”The core competitiveness of Billionaire Games lies in its deep understanding of the Idle RPG genre and its massive accumulation of user data. CEO Choi, a 20-year veteran in game planning and design, leads the architectural phase of every project, ensuring that AI-driven insights are applied as the foundational logic for game services.Global Operational Excellence: The company’s previous title, Blade Idle, was serviced in 155 countries through global publisher Mobirix. Their latest title, Transformation Idle, is currently reaching a worldwide audience across 155 nations under their direct management.Consecutive Success Stories: In a rare feat for a startup, Billionaire Games achieved significant consecutive hits. Blade Idle peaked at #26 in revenue on the South Korean Google Play Store, followed by Transformation Idle at #30, effectively competing alongside major established gaming corporations.Drawing from his extensive experience at major gaming corporations, Choi founded Billionaire Games to bridge the gap between rapid market shifts and developer well-being. He aims to build a culture where developers are fairly rewarded for their immense contributions to a game’s success. Today, the company is powered by a team of 4 executives and over 60 skilled developers.Looking ahead, Choi stated, “Our goal is to become the unrivaled leader in the Idle RPG genre. In the first half of this year, we are set to launch 'Reaper Boy: Contractor', based on the popular Naver Webtoon IP. We are pouring all our efforts into making Reaper Boy a monumental success that surpasses even the achievements of Blade Idle and Transformation Idle.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com