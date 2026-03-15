[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] SEOULEXCHANGE, Standardizing and Systematizing Unlisted Stock Trading Like Public Markets

Hyun Woo Lee, CPO of SEOULEXCHANGE



-Eliminating Information Asymmetry: Transforming the opaque unlisted stock market into a transparent and secure mobile-based trading environment



-Standardized Trading Infrastructure: Establishing a mobile standard for real-time bid/ask quotes and order execution linked directly with major securities accounts

SEOULEXCHANGE is a fintech pioneer that operates ‘Seoul Exchange Unlisted,’ a platform designed to bring institutional-grade security and transparency to the unlisted stock market—an area previously plagued by information gaps and complex procedures. Founded in July 2019, the company has replaced risky practices like offline trading and private message boards with a secure, mobile-first environment integrated with leading securities firms.CPO Hyun Woo Lee, an expert with a background as an IT-specialized patent attorney (formerly at Lee & Ko), leads product strategy. Leveraging his expertise in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and intellectual property, he has been instrumental in elevating unlisted trading to a mainstream financial service.Redefining Unlisted Trading: Standardization and Safety. The core competitiveness of SEOULEXCHANGE lies in its ability to systematize unlisted stock trading to mirror the convenience and safety of the public stock market.Real-time Mobile Trading: Users can check real-time bid and ask prices and place orders instantly via a mobile app, breaking the traditional reliance on private brokers or personal inquiries.Direct Securities Integration: By linking with accounts from major firms such as Shinhan Securities and NH Investment & Securities, the platform ensures that stocks and funds are exchanged simultaneously through a secure deposit/withdrawal system.Investor Protection: Designated as an ‘Innovative Financial Service’ by the Financial Services Commission (FSC), the platform has been validated for institutional-level safety, effectively mitigating the structural risks of fraud and non-payment.Building Trust Through Content and Infrastructure. To bridge the information gap, SEOULEXCHANGE focuses on rigorous corporate screening and high-quality content delivery.“In a market with limited information and liquidity, investor protection and trust are paramount. We only list companies that meet strict criteria and provide analyst reports, IPO schedules, and core summaries so that investors can make informed decisions autonomously.” CPO Hyun Woo Lee.By maintaining an industry-low commission policy, the platform has lowered entry barriers for individual investors, creating a virtuous cycle where more unlisted companies choose SEOULEXCHANGE as their primary distribution channel.Future Outlook and Strategic Growth. SEOULEXCHANGE has secured a cumulative investment of 16 billion KRW, including a recent Series B round with participation from SoftBank Ventures, Hashed, and major domestic securities firms. The company is now utilizing these funds to advance its trading infrastructure and reinforce investor protection mechanisms.Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “We will focus on expanding our service scope and strengthening the environment for investor protection. Technically, our goal is to introduce more accurate market data and risk management functions, refining the user experience to become the most trusted unlisted stock trading platform.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com