[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] CNS Company, Developing Optical Safety Eyewear and AI Smart Glasses

Man Sung Kwen, CEO of CNS Company



-Developed soft-material products that prevent skin irritation even during prolonged use



-Dedicated to building a safe and comfortable working environment through lightweight designs and crystal-clear vision

CNS Company is a specialized firm that develops and manufactures products in the field of ophthalmic optics with a core mission of ‘Clear & Safety.’ Under the slogan ‘SEE the Wonder’, the company has grown by identifying ‘Red Oceans’ within ‘Blue Ocean’ markets to pioneer new segments in optical products. It was founded in June 2020 by CEO Man Sung Kwen (53).The company’s flagship line is its proprietary brand, Softgle, a portmanteau of Soft and Goggles. The lineup includes several specialized models: Softgle Comfort, designed for irritation-free long-term wear; Softgle Zero, featuring anti-fog technology; Softgle Air, an ultra-lightweight model weighing only 7–8 grams; and Softgle Fan, which utilizes a ventilation system to prevent fogging.“We focus on the essential factors of eyewear—fit, weight, and fogging—that users are naturally sensitive to”, Kwen explained. “Our goal is to establish a safer and more comfortable environment by providing clearer vision through lighter and more convenient designs.”CEO Kwen is building global trust through various domestic and international certifications. “By securing the necessary certifications for industrial safety and medical equipment, we ensure our customers can use our products with absolute confidence. Domestically, our products are distributed through pilot programs and government procurement systems. We also maintain an active digital presence through our YouTube channel and collaborations with influential industry channels like 'Tool King Manager Hwang.' Our extensive dealer network ensures our products are available nationwide.”On the global front, CNS Company actively participates in industrial safety exhibitions and has launched overseas branch projects in seven countries, including India, Thailand, and Japan, where they manage local customer service and agency contracts.CNS Company received initial investment from the Chonnam National University Technology Holding Company and Jeonnam Startup Tech Holdings. This foundation has paved the way for additional angel investments and ongoing institutional funding.Regarding his motivation for founding the company, Kwen shared, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, I noticed that while most quarantine supplies were disposable, safety glasses had to be washed and reused. This led me to develop disposable safety eyewear. We are now growing into a company that solves chronic problems in the optical industry that others have overlooked.”Kwen finds his greatest motivation in customer feedback. “Hearing customers say, 'I’ve been looking for a product like this,' or 'I trust this more because it's made in Korea,' drives our growth”, he said.Looking ahead, Kwen plans to deliver convenience across all sectors related to ophthalmic optics. “We are accelerating the development of AI Smart Glasses, with plans to expand into notification glasses that display basic information, monitoring glasses, scanning glasses, and smart glasses that function as digital medical devices”, he stated.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com