[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] SPIDERSILK, Developing Adhesive and Functional Coating Technologies via Eco-Friendly Processes

Sung-Won Ha, CEO of SPIDERSILK



-Manufacturing industrial adhesive products through an eco-friendly process that eliminates the use of chemical solvents



-Maintaining a competitive edge by rapidly developing customized solutions for B2B clients and providing them at reasonable price points

SPIDERSILK is an innovative enterprise specializing in the development of eco-friendly adhesive and functional coating products. Founded in June 2020 by CEO Sung-Won Ha (55), an expert in polymer science, the company is committed to transforming the industrial materials landscape through sustainable manufacturing.A key differentiator for SPIDERSILK is its solvent-free production methodology. By removing harmful solvents from the process, the company provides safer and more sustainable industrial adhesives. In addition to its core adhesive line, SPIDERSILK manufactures specialized functional products, including fire-extinguishing pads, thermal expansion sheets, and heat-dissipation pads.The company’s strength lies in its ability to listen to the ‘Voice of the Customer’ (VOC) and translate specific technical requirements into finished products with remarkable speed.“In the B2B market, the most effective marketing is meeting clients face-to-face to understand their exact needs and applying those insights directly to product development. This rapid customization system allows us to offer superior performance at a competitive price”, says CEO Ha.To support its growth, SPIDERSILK secured seed investment in 2021 and was selected for the prestigious TIPS program in 2022. The company is currently preparing for a Pre-Series A round in 2026, with long-term plans for a Series A round to expand its production base through the integration of Smart Factory technologies.Before founding SPIDERSILK, CEO Ha served as a researcher at a global chemical corporation. He decided to start his own venture to escape the rigid decision-making structures of global headquarters and to pursue R&D with greater autonomy.“I am experiencing a new world where the things I imagine can become reality,” Ha reflected. “Achieving technical innovation and seeing that translate into revenue provides an immense sense of accomplishment.”The SPIDERSILK team is composed of seasoned veterans, including technical sales and production experts with over 20 years of experience who previously worked alongside the CEO. The company has also bolstered its R&D capabilities by recruiting senior talent from competitors and maintains a dedicated global marketing team to manage international trade and sales.Looking ahead, CEO Ha aims to evolve SPIDERSILK into a premier eco-friendly materials specialist. By continuously advancing various technologies within the field of eco-friendly polymer materials and processes, the company intends to lead the transition toward a more sustainable industrial future.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com