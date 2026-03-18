[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] Unmanned System, Develops Hybrid Rocket-UAV Platform for Stratospheric Missions

Sunghun Jung, CEO of Unmanned System



-The ‘Multipurpose Hybrid Re-entry Unmanned System (HyRUS),’ which combines a rocket-based folding fixed-wing UAV with a reusable launch vehicle



-Specifically designed to acquire real-time data on the atmosphere, fine dust, gas, and meteorological conditions in stratospheric environments up to 60 km

Unmanned System is a technology-driven startup focused on the research, development, and validation of next-generation hybrid unmanned systems that integrate rocket, aircraft, and autonomous control technologies. The company aims to enable precise and reliable operations in high-altitude and high-risk environments. It was founded in October 2021 by CEO Sunghun Jung (44), who also serves as an Associate Professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Chosun University.The company’s premier product is the Multipurpose Hybrid Re-entry Unmanned System (HyRUS). This system is engineered to capture real-time atmospheric and meteorological data at altitudes of up to 60 km in the stratosphere through a complex flight sequence involving balloon ascent, rocket launch, high-altitude separation, fixed-wing flight, and vertical landing. By integrating a folding-wing structure, rocket-jet hybrid propulsion, and VTVL (Vertical Take-off, Vertical Landing) recovery concepts, HyRUS serves as an intermediate-domain platform that overcomes the limitations of traditional satellite, balloon, and observation aircraft systems.The core competitiveness of Unmanned System lies in its integrated system-level design and validation capabilities. These include in-house development of 6-DoF (Six Degrees of Freedom) dynamic modeling for nonlinear and unsteady flight segments after separation, optimization of folding-wing deployment timing, thrust vector control, and GNC (Guidance, Navigation, and Control) algorithms for vertical landing. Furthermore, the company has established an optimization framework based on MILS · SILS · PILS · HILS simulations and maintains a phased verification system—from laboratory testing and horizontal/vertical wind tunnel experiments to actual flight tests. This ensures the development of unmanned systems that prioritize both reusability and operational reliability.“Unmanned System is pioneering the market through B2G and B2B strategies based on public, research, and industrial demand,” stated CEO Jung. “We are conducting prototype demonstrations and technical collaborations with customers focused on specific missions, such as stratospheric environmental observation and the validation of unmanned launch and recovery technologies. We are expanding our initial market presence through academic-industrial cooperation and national R&D projects.”The company is currently enhancing its technological maturity through government R&D projects and revenue generated from proprietary technologies. Following the demonstration of a 30 km-class system, Unmanned System plans to gradually pursue strategic investments (SI) and technology-focused funding. The company prioritizes investment partnerships that align with its long-term technological roadmap rather than short-term capital acquisition.Unmanned System is an elite technical organization led by Jung, consisting of graduate students, researchers, and external engineers specializing in aerospace, control systems, robotics, and AI vision. The team directly manages core technologies ranging from airframe design and propulsion to control, simulation, and recovery systems.Regarding future plans, Jung noted, “In the short term, our goal is to secure flight demonstrations and data reliability for the 30 km-class hybrid re-entry unmanned system. In the medium to long term, we aim to expand into markets for stratospheric observation, high-altitude experimental platforms, and reusable launch vehicle-based unmanned missions. Our ultimate vision is to grow into a global, high-value unmanned systems leader based on domestic technology.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com