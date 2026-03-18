[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] CE-TEK, A specialized developer of advanced carbon dioxide (CO₂) capture technologies

Kwang Soon Lee and Yun Je Lee, Co-CEOs of CE-TEK



-A research-driven enterprise established in collaboration with the very researchers who spearheaded major national R&D initiatives



-A pioneer in innovation through the introduction and application of the ‘water-lean solvent’ concept

CE-TEK is a specialized developer of advanced carbon dioxide (CO₂) capture technologies, established in collaboration with the very researchers who spearheaded major national R&D initiatives. The company is recognized for pioneering the ‘water-lean solvent’ concept to revolutionize the field.CE-TEK (Carbon Energy Technology) was founded to commercialize the MABSol carbon capture solvent technology, which stands as the flagship achievement of the ‘Korea CCS 2020 Project (2011–2020).’ To bring this innovation to market, researchers who had collaborated on national R&D projects for over a decade joined forces, and Co-CEOs Kwang Soon Lee and Yun Je Lee officially established the company in December 2020.“More than 50% of the total operating costs in CO₂ capture are comprised of the thermal energy required to separate CO₂ from the solvent, hereafter referred to as regeneration energy,” the CEOs explained. “Effectively reducing this regeneration energy to enable low-cost carbon capture is currently the core R&D focus for leading global corporations, research institutes, and universities.”To address this challenge, CE-TEK introduced the ‘water-lean solvent’ concept, which utilizes a blend of water, amines, and non-amine solvents instead of traditional water-amine-based absorbers. This approach minimizes latent heat loss by reducing the volume of water that must be boiled during the regeneration process, resulting in a significant leap in energy efficiency. Based on this technology, pilot demonstrations have proven a 40–45% reduction in regeneration energy consumption compared to the conventional amine solvent, MEA (30wt%).Currently, CE-TEK possesses two world-class water-lean solvents. The first, MABSol solvent, is optimized for flue gases with relatively high CO₂ concentrations (10–20%), making it ideal for coal-fired power generation, steel, cement, and petrochemical industries. The company successfully demonstrated this technology through a pilot process at Korea Western Power’s Taean Power Station, capable of treating 11 tons of CO₂ per day. Over 8,000 hours of operation, the measured regeneration energy was recorded at only 2.16 GJ/ton_CO₂, a figure 45% lower than commercialized MEA (30wt%).The second, CT-1 solvent, is designed for flue gases with low CO₂ concentrations (4–10%), primarily targeting natural gas power plants and maritime vessels. CT-1 underwent demonstration at the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research (CAER) in a 15-ton CO₂/day capture process, where it recorded a regeneration energy of 2.5 GJ/ton_CO₂ for natural gas power generation. This represents a 40% reduction compared to MEA and marks the lowest regeneration energy recorded at the CAER pilot facility since its construction in 2014.To commercialize these high-efficiency solvents, a simulator capable of performing optimal designs for various CO₂ concentrations and flow rates is essential. Through extensive evaluation of physical properties, CE-TEK has developed a proprietary simulator that enables optimized design for any emission source. CE-TEK is the only entity in Korea—including corporations, research institutes, and universities—to possess such simulator construction technology. Furthermore, the company developed the Advanced Heat Integration (AHI) process technology, which reconfigures heat exchangers to optimize thermal efficiency, further reducing regeneration energy by up to 15% and cooling water usage by up to 50%.CE-TEK’s competitive edge lies in its dual-track solvents optimized for various CO₂ concentrations and its highly reliable simulator. Moreover, the company’s ability to rapidly analyze diverse emission characteristics allows it to provide optimized solvent recipes and implement ideal operating conditions.Regarding future plans, Co-CEO Yun Je Lee stated, “Our two world-class solvents have already completed pilot verification. By constructing small-scale commercial capture plants, we will bring this technology to the commercialization stage. Our primary goal is to contribute to over 30% of the recently announced 2035 NDC CCUS reduction target—an annual reduction of 20.3 million tons—using our proprietary technology.” He added, “Looking further ahead, we aim to challenge the global CCUS market, which is expected to reach 320 trillion KRW by 2034, and achieve a revenue target of 150 billion KRW.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com