[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] ODYSSEYGLOBAL, Developing 100% Artificial Lighting IoT-LED Products for Smart Plant Factories

Jonghyun Jeong, CEO of ODYSSEYGLOBAL



-The first system globally to automatically control wavelengths, irradiation time, and photosynthetic photon flux density (PPFD) according to the rapid growth, flowering, and fruiting stages using 100% artificial light



-Stable regulation of stem elongation and flowering responses through Multi-composite special wavelength band light control tailored to each growth stage

ODYSSEYGLOBAL is a specialized firm manufacturing multi-wavelength special-source LED packages capable of cultivating crops, stimulating flowering, and producing fruit using 100% artificial lighting—a core technology for the Smart Plant Factory industry. The company was founded in January 2019 by CEO Jonghyun Jeong (62).“ODYSSEYGLOBAL possesses proprietary technology for synthesizing and manufacturing new phosphor materials that allow for the emission of various specific wavelengths”, stated Jeong. “We have also developed an ICT system that enables the cultivation of crops anywhere in the world through automated or direct intervention from our control center in Korea, establishing a fully automated platform.”Over the past three years, the company has undertaken seven national R&D projects, successfully completing five with two currently in progress. Notably, it was the first in the Honam region to secure investment from the Korea Technology Finance Corporation (KIBO). In recognition of his contribution to economic development, CEO Jeong has received prestigious ministerial citations from the Commissioner of the Korean Intellectual Property Office and the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy.The flagship product, the ‘IoT-LED Growth Light’ is a critical component for smart farms and plant factories.“We have completed the world's first development of technologies that enable the control of photosynthetic regulation, phytochrome regulation, photoreversible reaction systems, and florigen release contro”," Jeong explained. “Our system automatically adjusts wavelengths, irradiation duration, and PPFD (µmol) according to the crop's specific needs during growth, flowering, and fruiting, maintaining a 'super-gap' technological lead as of 2025.”Cultivation environments utilizing ODYSSEYGLOBAL’s products exhibit enhanced germination rates and initial growth speeds due to increased Red-light-based phytochrome activity.“By controlling Far-red light according to growth stages, we can stably regulate stem elongation and flowering responses. Furthermore, our spectrum optimization improves chlorophyll formation and photosynthetic efficiency, leading to increased biomass and uniform crop quality. These effects are applicable across diverse environments, including smart farms, plant factories, and nurseries.”Jeong added, “Our high-efficiency, high-durability LED lighting is specifically engineered to meet the precise light requirements of each growth stage. Compared to existing products, this new innovation realizes higher energy efficiency, improved growth uniformity, and extended lifespan through advanced heat dissipation structures and precision current control. We hold a significant competitive advantage in strengthening Korea's smart farm industry and its export capabilities.”ODYSSEYGLOBAL currently generates revenue through robust export activities. The company regularly exports to major global marketplaces such as Amazon and Taobao, as well as to buyers in China and the U.S., while actively participating in international exhibitions.Regarding future plans, Jeong stated, “Our ultimate goal is an IPO in the domestic market. We aim to complete a large-scale plant factory by repurposing an abandoned school—a world-first initiative. Following this, we plan to establish plant factories worldwide and evolve into a global Unicorn company.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com