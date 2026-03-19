[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] NMODELIN, the operator of GLOVV, a specialized beauty Reels production platform

Jack An, CEO of NMODELIN



-Achieved a significant milestone by securing contracts with 1,500 beauty brands within just one year of launch



-Maintains a strong competitive edge through high-quality production, cost-effective pricing, user-centric convenience, and reduced operational hours, further bolstered by providing unlimited and free secondary usage rights for all content

NMODELIN is the operator of GLOVV, a specialized platform for beauty Reels production. Within just one year of its launch, the company has achieved remarkable success, securing contracts with 1,500 beauty brands. The company distinguishes itself through a competitive edge that includes unlimited and free secondary usage rights, high-quality production, reasonable pricing, user convenience, and significant reductions in operational hours.Founded in April 2018 by CEO Jack An, NMODELIN’s flagship service is GLOVV. “GLOVV offers various competitive advantages, such as free and unlimited secondary usage of content, superior quality, cost-effectiveness, and streamlined workflows that save valuable time”, emphasized CEO An. He further noted that NMODELIN drives its market expansion through direct B2B sales and a high volume of inbound inquiries.The company’s growth has been fueled by several rounds of strategic investment. Following initial funding from The Wells Investment in June 2022 and May 2023, NMODELIN secured 3 billion KRW in August 2025 from Intops Investment, WE Ventures, and HGI (HG Initiative). In addition to private capital, the company has received extensive government support, including 500 million KRW from TIPS in September 2024, 250 million KRW through the Startup Leap Package in March 2025, and an additional 150 million KRW for TIPS Overseas Marketing and 1.2 billion KRW from Scale-up TIPS in December 2025.CEO Jack An’s entrepreneurial journey is rooted in a diverse background. Having studied in Canada from middle school through university, he attended the University of British Columbia (UBC). He later spent three years at Hyundai Card, where he distinguished himself as the top-performing sales representative nationwide. In April 2018, he launched his first venture in the fashion category. Inspired by his mother’s remark that she had ‘nothing to wear’, he created Korea’s first influencer-based product rental service. While that specific service has since been discontinued, An reflects that the five years of trial and error—even during periods without revenue—provided the foundation for a successful pivot to the beauty category, leading to rapid revenue growth.Since the pivot, An finds the most fulfillment when customers express satisfaction with the service. Currently, NMODELIN operates with a lean team of nine members. “I believe a healthy company is one that generates high revenue with a small, efficient team, so I always emphasize the importance of annual revenue per employee”, An remarked.Looking ahead, NMODELIN is focused on international expansion. “Our goal for this year is to generate consistent revenue in the U.S. and Japan”, said An. Notably, the company entered the Japanese market in January 2025 and has already surpassed the break-even point (BEP).reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com