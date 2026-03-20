[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] ONIT KOREA, Developing ‘ZIMLALA BIZ’ an Enterprise Logistics Operations Solution

Seungbeom Jung, CEO of ONIT KOREA



-The core competitiveness of ZIMLALA BIZ lies in its ability to accumulate operational judgments as structured data



-Operations are driven by human-verified rules and data-based decision structures

ONIT KOREA defines recurring inefficiencies in logistics not as issues of individual skill or experience, but as fundamental flaws in operational structures and systems. The company focuses on solving these problems through technology. Its flagship solution, ZIMLALA BIZ, is designed for manufacturing and distribution enterprises, ensuring that dispatching, operations, and settlements no longer depend on the subjective experience of a specific manager, but on a scalable operational framework. The company was founded in May 2020 by CEO Seungbeom Jung.“ONIT KOREA did not start as a B2B logistics solution provider. Initially, we operated freight and moving services for individual consumers, experiencing the logistics field from the very bottom”, Jung shared. “Through that process, the essence of the problem became clear: it wasn't about 'transportation,' but the operational structure itself. The same issues repeated whenever personnel changed. To solve this structurally, we designed and launched ZIMLALA BIZ, a logistics operations service dedicated to enterprises. We now support corporate clients in integrating the entire lifecycle—from dispatch requests to operational management, documentation, and settlement—within a single system.”CEO Jung emphasized that the primary strength of ZIMLALA BIZ is the transformation of operational judgments into structured data. “In enterprise logistics, constant decisions are required: which vehicle to deploy, whether a risk is imminent, or if a cost structure is reasonable. Traditionally, these judgments relied on a manager’s intuition. ZIMLALA BIZ structures this decision-making process into operational data, enabling algorithm-based decisions.”ONIT KOREA operates based on a foundation of human-verified operational rules and data-driven judgment structures. Upon this foundation, the company has already built a scalable framework to gradually integrate AI into areas such as dispatch assistance, operational risk prediction, and cost optimization. In practice, clients experience consistent dispatch and settlement processes even when personnel change, shifting logistics from a personal task to a system-managed operation.“What ONIT KOREA does best is capturing the logistics judgments that used to disappear in the field and accumulating them as data to serve as standards for future decisions”, Jung stated. “We are not a company simply trying to automate logistics with AI; we are a company that has built an operational structure where AI is guaranteed to function effectively.”Regarding future plans, Jung said, “In the short term, we will focus on refining our operational structure so corporate clients can manage their frequent logistics challenges more reliably. Our mid-to-long-term goal is to establish a market standard where enterprise logistics no longer depends on individual know-how, but is managed through structure, data, and progressively advanced technology.” He added, “ONIT KOREA aims to grow not as a simple transport provider, but as a logistics infrastructure company that transforms operations into a 'structured system.'”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com