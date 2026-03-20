[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] Hyo-Jin Ahn, CEO of ABC Energy

ABC Energy, a specialized enterprise in the R&D and manufacturing of secondary battery materials and components



-Specialized in the production of ‘carbon ink’ and ‘carbon-coated metal foil’ both of which serve as essential core materials within secondary battery systems



-Delivers superior market value by offering products at highly competitive price points, while simultaneously enabling a performance enhancement of over 20% compared to existing conventional solutions

ABC Energy is a specialized enterprise dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of materials and components for secondary batteries. With a primary focus on enhancing the performance and efficiency of battery systems, the company actively collaborates with manufacturers across the entire value chain, from materials and components to battery cell production. The company was founded in April 2022 by CEO Hyo-Jin Ahn (51), who has a distinguished career in the secondary battery field as a professor at Seoul National University of Science and Technology.“From our inception, we have consistently invested in research and development to build a proprietary technological foundation for materials and components”, stated CEO Ahn. “Currently, our core R&D efforts are concentrated on developing materials and components specifically optimized for next-generation batteries, including dry electrodes and all-solid-state batteries.”The company’s flagship products are ‘carbon ink’ and ‘carbon-coated metal foils.’ CEO Ahn explained, “Our carbon-coated metal foil is produced by applying a thin, precise layer of our proprietary carbon ink onto copper or aluminum foils. Both products serve as essential core materials within secondary batteries. Our goal is to capture market share by leveraging superior technical performance and price competitiveness compared to existing solutions.”ABC Energy’s carbon ink offers a significant cost advantage. Utilizing innovative ink manufacturing technology, the company provides products at more competitive prices while simultaneously improving battery performance by more than 20% compared to conventional alternatives. A key strength of the carbon-coated metal foil is its versatility; it is compatible not only with traditional wet electrode manufacturing processes but also with the dry electrode process, which is currently gaining global attention as an eco-friendly manufacturing standard.“Our marketing strategy prioritizes technical validation and the establishment of trust over simple promotion”, Ahn noted. “We are currently conducting certified performance tests based on research outcomes achieved through national R&D projects to verify the stability and reliability of our technology. While we are currently expanding our sales channels through collaborations with key domestic partners, we plan to broaden our reach to global markets this year through participation in international exhibitions and technology-centered marketing.”Looking ahead, ABC Energy plans to secure Series A investment in 2026. This funding round is designed to transition the company’s R&D achievements into the full-scale commercialization phase. The capital will be primarily allocated toward establishing production infrastructure, including the construction of a factory and the procurement of manufacturing equipment to ensure a stable supply chain.“We intend to continuously upgrade our products, focusing on performance enhancement and quality stabilization”, said Ahn. “Through these efforts, we aim to secure a solid revenue base and build the foundation necessary for subsequent investment rounds and further business expansion.”The ABC Energy team currently consists of eight members organized into R&D, production, and management support teams. Notably, more than half of the workforce holds advanced master’s or doctoral degrees. Regarding future aspirations, CEO Ahn remarked, “Through collaboration with highly trusted domestic enterprises, we will strive to ensure our products lead the global market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com