[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] INABOOTH, Developing a B2B Platform for the Character IP Business

Eunjin Oh, CEO of INABOOTH



-Facilitates a streamlined workflow from IP discovery and matching to licensing negotiations and contract execution



-Designs business structures that scale from licensing and merchandising to global partnerships

INABOOTH is a platform that bridges the gap between creators holding character/content IP and enterprises seeking to utilize that IP for products, marketing, and distribution. Beyond simple matchmaking, the company focuses on building a robust ecosystem that leads to actual contracting, commercialization, and settlement. It was founded in November 2020 by CEO Eunjin Oh.INABOOTH serves as a B2B platform that resolves complex challenges arising from the commercial utilization of character IP. “IP holders often find it daunting to commercialize their work, while enterprises struggle to find reliable IP and navigate the process through contract, production, and distribution”, Oh explained. “We support the entire flow—from IP exploration and matching to negotiation and contracting—within a single, integrated environment.”In addition to its enterprise-facing platform, INABOOTH operates a dedicated goods production platform for creators. This service assists even those with limited production experience in realizing their IP as tangible products through comprehensive planning and manufacturing support. Furthermore, the firm operates a management-style business that selects promising domestic IPs and helps them generate sustainable, high-value revenue on the global stage.“We go beyond short-term product manufacturing. We take a holistic view of an IP’s worldview, expansion direction, and market fit to design a business structure that expands into licensing, merchandising, and international partnerships”, Oh added. “Our goal is to build a foundation where IP can grow and generate revenue over the long term, rather than achieving one-off successes.”The competitiveness of INABOOTH is summarized in three pillars. First is the reduction of search costs and information asymmetry. By structuring fragmented information in the IP market, INABOOTH minimizes the time and cost required for both IP holders and enterprises to verify collaboration potential, thereby lowering entry barriers for transactions.Second is production speed and professional insight. While ensuring fast and easy production, INABOOTH prioritizes character quality and brand originality based on its direct experience in the IP business. This ensures that the IP’s identity is preserved throughout the planning and realization phases.Third is its structural understanding and long-term perspective in IP management. “Korea has an incredible capacity for creating original content and characters, but the proportion of commercialization through licensing has remained relatively low compared to other major markets”, Oh noted. “We view licensing as a core process that allows characters to grow sturdily and settle into global markets through convergence with diverse industries—much like the long-term asset growth seen in Japanese and American IPs.”Regarding future plans, Oh stated, “Our goal is not just the success of individual projects, but to create an environment where high-quality domestic IPs can grow stably and expand naturally into the global market through our platform and infrastructure. We will continue to support IPs so they can accumulate value as long-term assets in the world market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com