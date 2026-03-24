[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] IYIN, Developing and Manufacturing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Firefighting Drones

Pheel Khon Lee, CEO of IYIN



-Engineered to prevent large-scale wildfires and disasters based on historical data



-Identifies fire hazards through AI object recognition and dispatches firefighting drones to the ignition point for immediate suppression

IYIN is a specialized firm that develops and manufactures Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and firefighting drones. The company was founded in January 2020 by CEO Pheel Khon Lee.The company’s flagship products are its specialized UAVs and firefighting drones, specifically optimized for wildfire suppression and designed to prevent large-scale disasters. The system functions by using UAVs equipped with AI object identification to detect fires in their early stages, then dispatching firefighting drones to the site to deploy fire extinguishing grenades for rapid initial suppression.Currently, IYIN is nearing the final validation stage for government budget allocation in collaboration with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT), Gwangju Metropolitan City, Gwangju Techno Park, and local academic-industrial networks. The product is also slated for registration as a National Innovative Product. “We are receiving significant interest from religious organizations like the Jogye Order for temple protection”, Lee noted. “Furthermore, construction companies have requested our drones for on-site safety management, and we are currently preparing pilot operations.”The core competitiveness of the firefighting drone lies in its high-payload capacity, which ensures more reliable and precise initial fire suppression. “Demand is rising from various sectors, including MOLIT, the Jogye Order, SK Ecoplant, and Lotte E&C”, said Lee. “Following our domestic launch, we plan to expand into Southeast Asian markets in partnership with the Sunchon National University Technology Holding Company.”IYIN has already signed a KRW 12 billion investment agreement with Gwangju Metropolitan City and has received an expression of interest for foreign investment from a Chinese drone manufacturer. “If our business plan proceeds as scheduled, we anticipate a technical IPO following our registration as a National Innovative Product”, Lee added.Regarding his motivation for founding the company, Lee shared, “I decided to launch this venture after 25 years of experience across all sectors of manufacturing, including management, accounting, HR, production technology, and quality control.” He added that his greatest reward is the alignment between the company's goal of Value Management and its focus on eco-friendly, disaster-safety products.The team at IYIN currently consists of six specialists, including a CTO, Research Director, and senior researchers. The company plans to double its workforce to 12 employees this year.Looking ahead, Lee stated, “By 2030, we aim to globalize our flagship UAVs and firefighting drones. Additionally, we plan to diversify our product lineup with smart carts for the elderly and smart lighting solutions for single-person households and seniors living alone.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com