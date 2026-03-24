[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] MS Industry, a specialized manufacturer of cast iron casting materials and steel grating

Myeong Su Kim, CEO of MS Industry



-Features the ‘Perfect Noiseless Trench’ a specialized trench cover that structurally resolves the dual challenges of debris filtration and efficient drainage



-Utilizes EPDM synthetic rubber to ensure superior durability while providing high-performance noise reduction and anti-slip functionality

MS Industry is a premier South Korean manufacturing enterprise equipped with comprehensive production lines for both cast iron casting materials and steel grating. Founded in January 2022 by CEO Myeong Su Kim (48), the company has established a robust presence in the procurement market by obtaining Collective Standard Certifications through rigorous quality control. Furthermore, MS Industry consistently invests in the research and development of innovative technologies and new products.CEO Myeong Su Kim brings a wealth of technical expertise and industry experience to the company. A graduate of the Electrical Department at Chuncheon Mechanical Technical High School, he holds Level 2 certifications in Electrical Construction and Electrical Equipment. His technical prowess was recognized early on with a bronze medal in the Power Wiring category at the National Skills Competition. Before founding MS Industry, Kim spent three years at Daehan Metal Industry Co., Ltd. in production affairs and machinery repair, followed by a distinguished 23-year tenure as Sales Director at Daeryong Metal Co., Ltd. In 2019, he played a pivotal role in achieving annual sales of 11.9 billion KRW.“By leveraging my hands-on field experience and deep understanding of the industry, I established an efficient production system that significantly contributed to achieving the 12 billion KRW revenue milestone at the time”, stated Kim. “I intend to build upon these experiences to drive the successful commercialization of our current ventures.”The company’s flagship product is the Perfect Noiseless Trench. This innovative trench cover structurally addresses the dual challenges of debris filtration and efficient drainage. By utilizing EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) synthetic rubber, the product ensures superior durability while effectively eliminating noise and providing anti-slip functionality.The competitive edge of the Perfect Noiseless Trench is multifaceted. First is its exceptional durability; characterized by high wear and heat resistance, it offers a significantly longer replacement cycle compared to competitors. Second, its rubberized exterior eliminates the metal-clashing sounds typical of traditional covers, making it highly effective for noise reduction. Third, the product features a fast and intuitive snap-in installation method. With an installation time of less than 30 seconds, it provides high stability and reduces labor costs by more than 90% compared to competitors, as it does not require specialized skilled labor.MS Industry is executing a phased marketing strategy, initially utilizing existing business networks for promotion and sales, with plans to register with the Public Procurement Service and pursue ‘Excellent Product’ designation. Reflecting on his journey, CEO Kim noted, “I have always been deeply interested in new product development. My desire to launch a brand of my own led me to start this business.” The company was initially funded by his retirement savings and later sustained through policy funds from the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME) and loans for operating and facility capital via the Korea Technology Finance Corporation (KIBO).Currently organized into Production, Management, and Sales departments, MS Industry achieved a revenue milestone of 6 billion KRW in 2024. Regarding future plans, Kim remarked, “MS Industry will continue its research and development to create superior grating products. We aim to leverage our success in the domestic procurement market to expand into the international procurement sector.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com