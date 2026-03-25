[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] OLODWAN, a specialized developer of ESH Bottles for high-purity chemicals

Jaehee Sim, CEO of OLODWAN



-Developed the ESH (Environment, Safety, Health) Bottle, featuring a high-performance dual-layer structure that integrates an internal glass container with an external reinforced plastic shell for maximum safety



-Led by CEO Jaehee Sim, a veteran expert with over 20 years of experience as a materials and process engineer for DRAM, NAND, and CIS at SKhynix

OLODWAN, a name derived from the ‘Oldowan’ stone tools—the earliest known tools used by humanity—embodies the mission of creating ‘useful technologies for mankind.’ The company is a high-tech materials specialist developing high-purity chemical packaging (ESH Bottles) for semiconductor and fine chemical industries, semiconductor-grade clean cleaning technologies, high-purity PE bottles, military hygienic canteen liners, and chemical filters. Founded in November 2020 by CEO Jaehee Sim (50), who served for over 20 years as a materials and process engineer for DRAM, NAND, and CIS at SKhynix, the company leverages deep industry expertise to solve critical supply chain challenges.Until recently, the global supply of 1-gallon(3.785L) glass bottles for semiconductor photoresist (PR) was 100% monopolized by Japanese corporations. This total reliance has posed persistent risks, including supply chain vulnerabilities, quality inconsistencies, and severe hazards such as chemical leaks upon glass breakage, worker exposure to hazardous substances, and subsequent shutdowns of entire Fab lines.To address these industrial pain points, OLODWAN developed the ESH Bottle, a structurally reinforced container that integrates an internal glass layer with an external reinforced plastic shell. This innovative design has demonstrated zero leakage in free-fall tests from heights exceeding standard operational levels. Furthermore, the company’s proprietary Anti-Weathering (Blooming) technology has achieved the world’s lowest levels of alkali leaching. Ensuring perfect compatibility with all semiconductor track and PR filling equipment, the ESH Bottle is currently undergoing verification trials with SKhynix in preparation for full-scale mass production.Recognizing that the management of metallic impurities and microparticles is essential for ultra-high-purity chemical containers, OLODWAN has also independently developed South Korea's first semiconductor-grade precision cleaning technology. By achieving world-class cleaning quality, the company successfully meets the stringent requirements of global semiconductor leaders. Beyond ESH Bottles, OLODWAN produces and supplies Clean Glass Bottles and Clean PE Bottles to international semiconductor chemical firms. The company’s portfolio continues to expand with the development of hygienic liners for military canteens (assembled and disposable types), chemical filters utilizing various media such as PP, PES, and PTFE, and an OHT-based (Overhead Hoist Transport) automated PR bottle transport system.OLODWAN’s growth is driven by four core competitive strengths. First, it is the only company in Korea—and one of the few globally—to possess an integrated suite of proprietary technologies covering ESH Bottle architecture, leaching control, particle management, and semiconductor-grade cleaning. These technologies offer a distinct advantage over existing Japanese products in terms of breakage safety, reduced leaching, prevention of metallic contamination, and enhanced worker safety.Second is the company’s profound experience in semiconductor processes. CEO Jaehee Sim brings firsthand experience from SKhynix’s photo processes, advanced materials development, and emergency response to PR bottle breakage incidents. This allows the team to go beyond understanding client problems to providing practical, site-specific solutions.Third, OLODWAN offers a ‘Total Package’ capability, encompassing cleaning, containers, and automated equipment. While most competitors provide only containers, OLODWAN provides an end-to-end solution—from container development and precision cleaning to automated transportation systems for PR bottles—establishing itself as a highly trusted partner.Finally, OLODWAN has already proven its technical reliability and marketability through joint validation and development projects with major domestic semiconductor and chemical companies. As these verification stages near completion, the company is poised for a significant market entry. Looking ahead, CEO Sim stated, “Our goal is to finalize the mass production of ESH Bottles and implement them across all semiconductor lines in Korea. Our key strategy is to secure a meaningful share of the global PR bottle market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com