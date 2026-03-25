[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] In2Wise, Providing Specialized Industrial AI Solutions for Real-Time Anomaly Prediction and Response

Cheol Sig Pyo, CEO of In2Wise



-CEO Pyo has over 30 years of experience researching AI, IoT, and telecommunications at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)



-An ‘Edge AI and MLOps-based Real-Time Predictive Maintenance AI Platform’

In2Wise is a research-based spin-off established utilizing the technological achievements of ETRI. The company provides specialized industrial AI solutions for real-time anomaly prediction and response. It was founded in January 2021 by CEO Cheol Sig Pyo.“I have over 30 years of R&D experience in AI, IoT, and communications at ETRI”, stated Pyo. “I was twice recognized in the 'Top 100 National R&D Excellence Awards' (for IoT in 2007 and AI in 2021). Leveraging this expertise, I am leading our strategy for a full-lifecycle industrial AI platform and directing our commercialization efforts.”The company's core product is its Edge AI and MLOps-based Real-Time Predictive Maintenance AI Platform. By analyzing data from industrial sites like manufacturing and energy plants in real-time, the platform automates operational management. It provides AI solutions that predict equipment failure, performance degradation, and manufacturing process status in advance to ensure rapid response. The platform features AutoML (Automated Machine Learning) and Continuous Learning, enabling users to easily build, deploy, and manage AI models.In2Wise applies this platform to autonomous manufacturing processes in smart factories for predictive maintenance (PdM). This maximizes production efficiency by increasing equipment uptime, enhancing process quality, and reducing maintenance costs. In the solar energy O&M (Operation & Maintenance) sector, the platform maximizes generation efficiency by predicting power output in real-time and monitoring equipment like inverters. It automates maintenance tasks, such as triggering a Rapid ShutDown (RSD) in the event of an anomaly like a fire.The platform automates the entire pipeline of data collection, pre-processing, training, validation, and deployment. Based on sensor and operational data from the field, it enables continuous retraining and remote model updates. Crucially, on-site personnel can operate and utilize the AI without specialized coding knowledge or AI expertise.“Our lightweight AI models can operate on low-spec Edge devices, enabling real-time inference and alerts for rapid response in emergencies,” Pyo explained.“These lightweight models can evolve into Physical AI by integrating with physical information. Furthermore, our technologies—such as retraining and Federated Learning—ensure consistent performance in complex industrial environments, even when faced with data variability or scarcity.”In2Wise promotes its products through diverse networking channels and collaborations with domain-specific enterprises. Since its establishment with investment from ETRI Holdings and KST, the company has focused on technical stability and has not yet sought additional external funding.Regarding future plans, Pyo said, “We aim to solidify our business in the autonomous manufacturing AI sector and expand further into the energy field. We will develop FPGA AI technology specialized for industries requiring real-time prediction and control, as well as Physical AI that reflects physical characteristics and processes. Our ultimate goal is to become a leading global On-Device AI platform company that drives industrial intelligence.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com