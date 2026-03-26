[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] GTWAVE, Pioneering Intelligent Self-Healing PoE Switches and Wireless LAN APs

Moonsoo Park, CEO of GTWAVE



-Enables automatic recovery within 10 minutes of a communication failure without on-site dispatch, drastically reducing maintenance costs



-Delivers high reliability combined with a competitive price point at 80% of the cost of comparable high-performance alternatives

GTWAVE is a specialized provider of wired and wireless communication equipment. Driven by the philosophy that “Technology’s value lies in reducing human labor and upholding fundamental principles”, the company offers intelligent solutions that transcend simple hardware manufacturing to shift the paradigm of network maintenance. GTWAVE’s technological prowess was recognized at the 2025 Korea ICT Awards, where it received a Commendation from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT. The company was founded in February 2020 by CEO Moonsoo Park(58).The company’s flagship products are Intelligent Self-Healing PoE (Power over Ethernet) Switches and Wireless LAN APs. GTWAVE holds core technology in self-healing mechanisms that autonomously diagnose communication errors in terminal devices, such as CCTVs, and perform recovery at the firmware level. Furthermore, the company is leading the smart city infrastructure market with its next-generation 10Gbps lineup, optimized for high-resolution data transmission.GTWAVE’s competitiveness is defined by two major factors. First is the 40% reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). By enabling automatic recovery within 10 minutes without requiring technicians to visit the site, maintenance expenses are dramatically lowered. Second, GTWAVE occupies a strategic position between high-priced American products and low-cost Chinese alternatives, offering equivalent performance at approximately 80% of the price. The company has also secured management transparency by obtaining four major global certifications: ISO 9001 (Quality), ISO 14001 (Environment), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety), and ISO 37001 (Anti-Bribery).“GTWAVE is strengthening its presence in the public infrastructure market by securing five major procurement partners, including IIST and Innodep”, said CEO Park. “In terms of international expansion, leveraging our 'Export Frontier Enterprise' certification from Gyeonggi Province, we are expanding beyond ASEAN markets like the Philippines and Vietnam into the Middle East and Uzbekistan. We are also executing an 'On-Offline Mix' marketing strategy by preempting local domains and entering global export platforms.”GTWAVE has secured R&D funding through various government support programs. To leap forward as a global hidden champion, the company remains open to investment opportunities following a systematic growth roadmap.Regarding the company's founding, Park stated, “I founded GTWAVE with a mission to create social value by establishing stable communication infrastructure. Starting with an initial capital of 5 million KRW, we have grown the company steadily through progressive revenue growth and capital increases.”GTWAVE consists of a core team of eight elite professionals, including the CEO. “Our team of experts in development, production, and marketing each brings over 15 to 20 years of veteran experience, maximizing productivity per capita.”Looking ahead, Park shared his vision for 2028: “Our goal is to reach 5 billion KRW in revenue and 1 million USD in exports. We plan to realize a high-value business model with 'productivity of 500 million KRW per person' through technological innovation.” He added, “Our ultimate goal is to stand tall as a global leader that creates a secure network environment where everyone, everywhere, can enjoy seamless connectivity.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com