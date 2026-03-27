[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] Connected Insight, Delivering Integrated Inspection Solutions Across 2D, 3D, AI, and Optical Design

Jae Jun Lee, CEO of Connected Insight



-Automates manual visual inspection in manufacturing processes to provide precise, high-speed alignment



-Offers bespoke technology and solutions for custom-built inspection systems that detect defects such as foreign substances, scratches, and stains

Connected Insight is a specialized enterprise providing integrated inspection solutions that span software development, 2D/3D imaging, and AI-driven optical design, all rooted in robust machine vision capabilities. Founded in March 2021 by CEO Jae Jun Lee(48), the company is comprised of veteran experts in machine vision inspection systems.“I served as a control engineer for 18 years in high-tech manufacturing sectors, including displays, semiconductors, and solar energy,” said CEO Lee. “Following that, I spent four years at a U.S.-based firm—the global leader in machine vision—where I expanded my technical expertise and gained a profound understanding of the global inspection system industry. Those experiences became the foundation for founding Connected Insight.”Connected Insight provides customized inspection systems and solutions for various manufacturing stages—ranging from semiconductors and displays to batteries and electronics. These systems replace manual human inspection with automated processes that ensure rapid, precise alignment and the detection of defects such as contaminants, surface scratches, and blemishes.“Machine vision is a cornerstone of smart manufacturing in the Industry 4.0 era, and its significance grows every year”, Lee emphasized. “As it directly impacts production yield and quality, Connected Insight aims to create innovation by offering insights into the entire manufacturing process, rather than just delivering standalone solutions.”Leveraging its global network, Connected Insight collaborates with diverse international partners and has secured both localization and technical scalability by recruiting high-caliber overseas engineers. This organizational structure allows the company to respond flexibly to the evolving industrial landscape of its clients while maintaining consistent technical quality.“Until now, we have opened new markets through a steadfast commitment to seeing every project through to completion. Moving forward, we aim to become a company that clients proactively recommend by standardizing our software and advancing our technology to a level of excellence”, Lee stated.“To achieve this, we are intensifying our focus on R&D as well as employee training and empowerment, fostering an organization that consistently produces superior results.”Connected Insight was established with an initial capital of 50 million KRW and has grown without external investment. The company maintains a stable and profitable business model. “We currently have no plans for external funding and intend to continue our growth based on our self-sustaining revenue stream”, Lee added.The company is composed of a balanced mix of industry veterans and emerging talent. Operating under a structured system of sales, technical, and management teams, the firm currently employs a total of 32 professionals—24 in South Korea and 8 in Vietnam—who collaborate as a single, unified team.Regarding future goals, Lee shared a vision rooted in core values rather than mere figures. “Rather than grand plans or ambitious targets, we prioritize clarity in our attitude and approach. We value honesty, transparency, and a tenacious spirit that refuses to give up in the face of challenges, alongside fulfilling our corporate social responsibility. Unwavering adherence to these principles is, in itself, the growth of our company and the vision we strive to achieve.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com