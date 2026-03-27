[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] ILLIO, Building IT Solutions for Robust Creator-Fan Relationships

Tae Keun OH, CEO of ILLIO



-Developed ‘Fancim’ a SaaS platform used by over 30,000 creators worldwide



-Features ‘Fancim M’ a dedicated messenger that enables one-stop execution of diverse monetization models

ILLIO is a technology firm dedicated to building IT solutions that foster powerful relationships between creators and their fans. Its flagship service, Fancim, is a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform utilized by more than 30,000 creators globally. Operating under the conviction that ‘fandom trust’ is the core engine of the creator economy, ILLIO provides the technology to manage and amplify that engine most effectively. The company was founded in April 2019 by CEO Tae Keun OH (38).The premier product is Fancim, a ‘Fan-tech’ platform that transcends simple messaging. Its heart is ‘Fancim M’ a dedicated messenger designed with a unique UX: while it functions as a group chat for creators to manage their entire community, it provides fans with the intimate experience of a private 1:1 conversation. This allows for the sharing of daily life and the deepening of emotional connections.The platform is further enhanced by an AI Assistant. The AI provides tailored recommendations, such as suggesting specific messages for creators to send to their fans, and utilizes fan data analysis to facilitate personalized outreach. Furthermore, Fancim enables creators to execute over nine different monetization models—including paid subscriptions, sponsorships, merchandise sales, and ad challenges—all within a single interface, solving the challenges of fandom management and revenue generation simultaneously.Fancim’s primary competitive advantages lie in its dominance of the long-tail creator market and its overwhelming efficiency.High Accessibility: Enables anyone to easily manage a fandom and generate revenue. Data-Driven Efficacy: Boasts a creator satisfaction score of 9.4 out of 10, with users experiencing an average revenue increase of more than 200%. Sustainability: Offers a diversified revenue stream connected to a creator's daily life, moving beyond simple donations to include commerce and advertising.“The existing market revolved primarily around mega-IPs or top-tier stars, making it difficult for mid-to-small-sized creators to access systematic management services”, said Oh. “Fancim utilizes IT to help these creators manage their fandoms with high efficiency and minimal manpower.”In the domestic market, ILLIO has grown through organic viral spread driven by the product's inherent strength. As famous creators adopted the service, a virtuous cycle was established. Recently, B2B adoption by agencies like MCNs has also increased. Internationally, the company is positioning itself as the “Creator Version of K-Pop Fandom Platforms”, leveraging the global status of K-culture. It utilizes a top-down approach by partnering with large local creators and virtual MCNs to secure massive user bases.Regarding future plans, Oh stated, “In the short term, our goal is to achieve a 70% market share in the virtual creator sector. By becoming the undisputed leader in this rapidly growing market, we will use it as a springboard to expand into other categories.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com