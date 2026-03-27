[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] JBSOFT, Developing a Tourism Information and Subscription Platform

Seong Hun Kim, CEO of JBSOFT



-Developing a platform that collects and analyzes review data from foreign tourists to visualize insights on a map-based interface



-Utilizing QR codes for seamless information delivery and AI for personalized travel recommendations

JBSOFT is a technology company specializing in the development of tourism information and subscription platforms. Founded in May 2021 by CEO Seong Hun Kim (35), the firm focuses on enhancing the travel experience through data-driven solutions.The company’s flagship innovation is a platform that aggregates and analyzes the reviews of foreign tourists visiting South Korea, transforming this data into intuitive, map-based visualizations. The platform provides essential details on destinations, accommodations, and transportation via QR codes, and features an AI-powered engine that offers customized sightseeing recommendations.“Our core mission is to develop a platform that visualizes analyzed tourism review data for international visitors”, said Kim. “By integrating QR code-based information delivery, AI-driven recommendations, multi-language support, and real-time feedback systems, we aim to provide a more convenient and enriching travel experience for foreigners in Korea.”JBSOFT differentiates itself through its data-centric approach. By scanning QR codes at various locations, travelers gain instant access to real-time information, ratings, and reviews. Beyond mere information delivery, the service is designed to bridge the gap between information and cultural consumption, allowing tourists to fully immerse themselves in the unique atmosphere and diverse offerings of South Korea.To bolster its market presence, JBSOFT is currently producing video content to promote the company and its primary solutions.Regarding his journey as an entrepreneur, Kim shared, “I have long been active in youth advocacy and served as a regular radio panelist for years. As a result, JBSOFT is a vibrant company driven by passionate young professionals. We officially established the firm in 2021 upon being selected for a youth startup support program hosted by the Korea Institute of Meteorological Industries (KIMIT).”Since the founding, Kim has emphasized the importance of high-quality data in today’s content-heavy market. “The process of collecting, processing, and transforming data in collaboration with my team is incredibly rewarding”, he noted. “Currently, our team of six is dedicated to excellence in analysis, planning, system design, development, and marketing.”Looking ahead, Kim stated, “Our immediate goal is the official launch of our current project. Long-term, we aim to leverage the data and recommendation algorithms we've refined through previous platforms to evolve into a comprehensive, multi-faceted platform for diverse consumer content.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com