[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] Joomidang, Developing AI Models and Solutions for Generative Flavor & Fragrance Recipes

Dongwan Kim, CEO of Joomidang



-An AI solution that suggests viable manufacturing recipes based on descriptive sentences of desired tastes and scents



-Operates by building a ‘Flavor Recipe Generation Engine’ for manufacturers and brands to utilize during R&D, tailored to specific constraints such as raw materials, processes, costs, and quality standards

Joomidang is a technology firm specializing in the development and commercialization of ‘Generative AI for Flavor & Fragrance Recipes.’ Rather than selling end-products, the company provides a specialized engine that manufacturers and brands can integrate into their R&D workflows. Founded in May 2023 by CEO Dongwan Kim, Joomidang customizes its AI models to meet the unique constraints—raw materials, processing methods, unit costs, and quality benchmarks—of each corporate client.“In the food, beverage, and fragrance industries, the challenge often lies not in 'conceiving a concept' but in translating that concept into a viable formulation and processing recipe”, Kim explained. “This stage still relies heavily on the experience of experts and repetitive trial-and-error. Joomidang focuses on standardizing this process through AI to significantly increase development speed and reproducibility.”The company’s flagship product is an AI solution that proposes actionable recipe candidates when a user describes a desired flavor or scent experience in natural language. “We can reduce the time required for B2B clients to design flavor recipes from the traditional three months to one year down to less than three minutes”, said Kim. “Our system goes beyond replacing human sensory evaluation trials; it enables the near real-time design of novel recipes that transcend human imagination. In laboratory environments, our generated results currently achieve a 95.5% accuracy rate with a generation speed of under 30 seconds. We are scheduled for an official launch in the second half of 2026 as a B2B SaaS platform.”Clients can input prompts ranging from specific sensory goals—such as ‘starts with a refreshing tang, followed by a full body, and ends with a clean finish’—to abstract concepts like ‘booger-flavored jelly from Harry Potter’ or ‘the exact aroma from that specific scene in Culinary Class Wars.’ Users then input practical constraints, including alcohol content, raw material restrictions, allergens, processing limits, and target costs. The AI subsequently proposes ‘Recipe Candidates’ that include raw material compositions, ratios, and processing parameters. The business model centers on B2B solution and model licensing, joint Proof of Concept (PoC) projects, and end-product support.Joomidang’s primary competitive advantage is that it does not stop at mere ‘recommendations’ or ‘ideas’; it provides recipe candidates that are ready for immediate field validation. “First, we target 'manufacturable recipes' by incorporating facility constraints from the outset”, Kim noted. “Second, since flavor development requires extensive iteration, our AI-based approach drastically shortens candidate search times and allows for the systematic validation of more candidates within the same timeframe.”Market outreach is conducted through a ‘Technology-Integration B2B’ approach rather than consumer-facing advertising. Following the successful PoC of an actual product development task, the company expands its formal contracts and scope of application. Lead generation is driven by international exhibitions, industry networks, and client referrals. Recently, following their participation in CES 2026, the company has been expanding meetings and follow-up discussions with global enterprises.In December 2025, Joomidang successfully raised KRW 5.5 billion in a Pre-Series A funding round. The investment is being utilized to expand data assets, advance model performance and stability, develop product features for enterprise use (security, permissions, integration), and broaden industry-specific PoCs. The company remains open to further investment to accelerate its global market entry and client expansion.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “In the short term, we aim to rapidly increase adoption among global B2B clients in 2026 and establish our platform as a recurring tool in the field. We plan to expand our domestic validation areas from F&B into adjacent sectors, including fragrances and beauty.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com