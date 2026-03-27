[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] G-AILAB, Develops Innovative Platforms for Public Transportation, Cycling, and Pedestrian Safety

Kuk-Se Kim, CEO of G-AILAB



-Developed ‘G-Eye-Parking H100,’ an AI-powered system for monitoring and enforcing regulations in parking zones reserved for persons with disabilities



-On-Device AI detects and recognizes drivers, pedestrians with walking disabilities, vehicles, mobility aids, and license plates in real time

G-AILAB is the first joint-venture AI company established under the ‘Gwangju-type AI Model’ initiative. The firm creates new value for smart cities by leveraging AI technologies such as object detection and natural language processing (NLP). Based on its NLP expertise, the company provides customized AI chatbot solutions, including chatbot scenario management, consultation analysis, and efficient customer support. Furthermore, G-AILAB is dedicated to developing platforms for public transportation, cycling, and pedestrian environments to drive innovation in smart city infrastructure.The company’s flagship product is ‘G-Eye-Parking H100,’ an enforcement and guidance system for disabled parking zones that utilizes On-Device AI object detection technology. The system received GS (Good Software) Certification in December 2025. Beyond simple license plate recognition, the G-Eye-Parking H100 identifies individuals with walking disabilities, detects mobility aids (such as wheelchairs), and recognizes parking obstructions or illegally placed objects, thereby preventing unauthorized parking in reserved zones.“Our On-Device AI processes video footage in real time to detect drivers and pedestrians with walking disabilities,vehicles, and mobility aids”, explained CEO Kuk-Se Kim.“This data is then integrated with logic for zone determination—distinguishing between reserved spots and transit aisles—and behavior recognition, such as parking duration or blocking activities, to calculate the probability of a violation.”He added, “The system automatically initiates guidance or enforcement procedures by determining the legality of the parking based on pedestrians’ disability status and the use of mobility aids. We prioritize privacy by de-identifying footage on-site and storing only the minimum required data through a secure network system. Additionally, we provide an emergency button within the parking zone to enable direct calls with administrators during critical situations.”G-AILAB has been actively marketing its solutions through various channels. Since 2024, the company has promoted its products at major AI and public sector exhibitions. Currently, as part of a startup product validation project, two units are being tested at the Buk-gu Association for the Disabled in Gwangju. The company plans to expand distribution to outdoor public parking lots starting in 2026.G-AILAB was established in 2020 with an initial investment of KRW 100 million from the Gwangju University Union Technology Holding Company and investment from DAESIN Information & Communications. In 2025, the company secured KRW 500 million in operating funds from the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (KODIT). G-AILAB plans to continue its IR activities to attract further investment.The company is powered by 14 experts, including 12 specialized developers (eight AI developers with Master's or Ph.D. degrees and four system developers). Notably, several AI experts are graduates of the Gwangju AI Academy, highlighting the company's contribution to and benefit from regional AI talent cultivation.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “We aim to lead the innovation of smart city platforms, focusing on public transportation, cycling, and pedestrian mobility. Our goal is to build a company that is competitive in the global market and to grow into a leading smart city enterprise through continuous R&D and a user-centered approach.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com