[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] GTUS, Presenting a New Paradigm in AIoT-Based Industrial Disaster Prevention

Nam Ho Kim, CEO of GTUS



-Developed ‘SmartGUARD’ an AIoT-based safety management platform for smart industrial sites



-Combines complex environmental sensors (detecting fire, toxic gases, noise, etc.) with AI cameras for comprehensive situational awareness

GTUS is a leading technology firm developing ‘SmartGUARD’, an all-encompassing disaster safety platform. The system perceives risks by merging complex environmental sensors with AI video analysis, visualizes scenarios through Digital Twin technology, and proactively controls disaster spread using deep learning-based predictive algorithms. The company was founded in October 2020 by CEO Kim Nam Ho (59), a professor of Computer Engineering at Honam University and an ICT expert with 30 years of experience.SmartGUARD is an integrated solution designed to prevent and respond to industrial disasters, including fire, gas leaks, noise, and vibrations. It addresses the safety challenges of vast and complex industrial sites that conventional simple sensors struggle to monitor.“We achieve multidimensional situational awareness by fusing AI cameras with complex sensors that detect fire, hazardous gases, and noise”, said Kim. “By integrating Digital Twin technology, we offer an All-in-One safety platform that allows managers to intuitively monitor sites in 3D and remotely automate fire prevention devices during emergencies.”The primary competitive edge of SmartGUARD lies in its Complex Environmental Sensing and Edge Computing. Unlike traditional systems that require separate installations for smoke, heat, and gas—leading to high costs and complex management—GTUS has integrated these into a single module. This sensor array, often referred to as an ‘Electronic Nose’, simultaneously collects data on temperature, humidity, CO, fine dust, toxic gases, noise, and vibration.“Construction sites, in particular, see constant changes in work locations as projects progress. SmartGUARD adapts perfectly to these variable environments through a mobile structure based on wireless communication (LTE/5G/LoRa)”, Kim explained. “Furthermore, sending all data to the cloud can cause latency in emergencies. We applied Edge Computing technology, where the on-site Main Controller Unit (MCU) makes the primary risk assessment, ensuring an immediate response with alarms sounding within three seconds.”The second advantage is AI Video Analysis and GAN-based Data Augmentation. The company’s strongest technical weapon is the use of Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN).“Our greatest strength is overcoming data limitations through technology. Accurate fire recognition requires tens of thousands of fire images, but it is impossible to set fires in real factories to collect that data. We used GAN technology to generate infinite virtual fire and smoke images to train our AI. As a result, we achieved an accuracy rate of over 95% in distinguishing smoke from steam or dust. We also implemented YOLOv11, the latest object detection model, to drastically reduce analysis time.”Thirdly, GTUS excels in Digital Twin and Active Control technology. SmartGUARD does more than just issue alerts; it replicates actual factories in a virtual space. Managers can pinpoint the exact location of a fire and track its spread intuitively through 3D visuals. Using the LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) algorithm, the system runs predictive simulations considering wind direction and factory structure. Based on these predictions, it guides evacuation routes and performs active controls, such as deploying fire shutters or activating exhaust fans. This represents a solution that takes responsibility for response, not just surveillance.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “In the short term, we aim to complete KC and KOLAS performance certifications by 2025 to increase our domestic market share. Our mid-to-long-term goal is to expand into the global market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com