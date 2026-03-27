[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] Trasys, Protecting Public Safety with AI Transportation Technology and Data

Yang Kugseung, CEO of Trasys



-Developing mobility solutions that solve public issues in public transportation, autonomous driving, smart bus stops, and urban safety



-A ‘Bus Stop Bell and Congestion Analysis System’ based on GPS-LTE fused location correction technology

Trasys is a technology firm that develops mobility solutions designed to resolve public challenges in fields such as public transportation, autonomous driving, smart bus stops, and urban safety, all powered by AI-based Location Intelligence. Beyond simple system integration, the company’s core value lies in connecting technologies verified through field demonstrations to public services. It was founded in March 2021 by CEO Yang Kugseung (55).The company's flagship innovation is a Tagless Boarding and Alighting Recognition System. By utilizing GPS-LTE fused location correction, the AI analyzes the location signals of a passenger's smartphone in relation to the vehicle's position, eliminating the need for physical transportation card tags. This platform-based technology simultaneously addresses issues such as ‘failure to tag off’, errors in arrival information, and bus stop congestion, and it can be seamlessly integrated with BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), autonomous shuttles, smart bus stops, and control systems.Trasys possesses three key competitive advantages: Enhanced Accuracy: Location precision is significantly improved through GPS-LTE fusion rather than relying on a single GPS source. As it is a server- and app-centric system, it requires no additional hardware installation, minimizing the financial burden on public institutions.Proven Reliability: The company holds extensive experience in performance verification based on actual driving data from numerous demonstration projects, including Gwangju’s AI Bus and various smart bus stops.Scalability: The technology is designed to expand naturally into the sectors of BRT, autonomous driving, Personal Mobility (PM), and smart cities.Another notable innovation, the ‘Moving School Zone’ is an advanced child safety system. When a school vehicle stops, a rear-mounted speed sensor provides visual and auditory warnings to trailing vehicles to prevent boarding accidents. Simultaneously, internal cameras utilize AI to recognize children remaining in the vehicle, preventing abandonment accidents.“Trasys is pioneering market pathways through Proof of Concept (PoC) projects with local governments and public institutions”, said Yang. “We have participated in public contests, regulatory sandboxes, and open innovation programs hosted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT). Our focus is on securing trust through tangible public problem-solving outcomes rather than short-term sales.”Regarding his motivation for starting the business, Yang shared, “I founded this company to solve recurring problems in transportation, safety, and for the mobility-impaired using technology. My principle is that technology must be verified in the field.”Since the founding, Yang finds the most reward when he sees a real reduction in citizen inconvenience. “I feel a sense of accomplishment when technology operates as a field service rather than a mere document, and when citizens and public officials recognize it as a 'technology essential for the field'”, he noted.Looking ahead, Yang stated, “Our short-term goal is to expand BRT and smart bus stop demonstrations in major cities such as Sejong and Gwangju. Our mid-term goal is to platformize the standards for location-based boarding and congestion data. Long-term, we aim to grow beyond the domestic market into a core technology provider for global smart city transportation infrastructure.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com