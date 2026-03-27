[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] P Bees, Developing AI Analytics Solutions Based on Internal Corporate Data

Kwangmin Back, CEO of P Bees



-Facilitates rapid and easy insight creation through advanced data visualization



-A proprietary analytics solution that creates new value by processing and transforming raw data

P Bees is a leading firm driving data-driven Digital Transformation (DX) for enterprises. Established in January 2022 by CEO Kwangmin Back, the company is dedicated to validating, creating, and optimizing the utility of diverse data sets.“As our name suggests, P Bees is a company for data—constantly contemplating and executing ways to better utilize information to generate new value”, explained Back.The company's flagship innovation is Signal Learning, an analytics solution that collects and processes search volumes and trending keywords from Naver to generate actionable business intelligence.“By developing detailed industry-specific keywords and grouping them into macro categories, we fill data gaps with collected search volumes”, Back noted. “This process gives birth to big data that can analyze entire industries, brands, products, and marketing efficiency. This integrated data provides multi-dimensional insights that practitioners can utilize in real-world scenarios.”The integrated data, presented through visual analytics, serves as a foundational basis for developing and producing new products aligned with changes in customer purchase readiness and interest trends. Furthermore, it allows for the verification of marketing efficiency by tracking changes in search volume. It also provides detailed metrics for ‘Online Buzz Share’, offering a competitive analysis beyond simple sales figures.P Bees possesses three key competitive advantages: Overcoming the Limitations of Raw Data: “Naver's search volume data typically consists of relative ratio values that fluctuate depending on the keywords searched together, making comparative analysis difficult. To resolve this, it is essential to convert relative ratios into 'Search Absolute Values.' We have developed an absolute value conversion algorithm that ensures the reliability and consistency of the data provided.”Proprietary 'Keyword Bank' Technology: P Bees developed a technology to aggregate and analyze synonymous keywords for specific brand products. “Most products are referred to by various terms—for instance, 'padding,' 'down jumper,' and 'duck-down parka'—each holding its own search volume. The conclusion of an analysis can vary significantly depending on whether these similar keywords are summed. To prevent this, our Keyword Bank algorithm identifies, classifies, and collects up to 20 synonymous terms per individual keyword from the point of collection.”AI LLM Integration for Rapid Insight: Signal Learning utilizes AI LLM analytics to provide quick and easy access to insights. While the platform handles massive amounts of data, individual analysis can be time-consuming and prone to subjective errors. To halve the time required and standardize analysis quality, P Bees offers an AI LLM service that allows users to ask questions in natural language and receive immediate analytical insights, thereby increasing the productivity of business actions.Regarding future plans, CEO Back stated, “For 2026, we are planning a CRM solution for B2C that can automatically analyze customer segments based on AI and generate stable revenue through targeted campaigns.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com