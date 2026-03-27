[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] Feat, Operating ‘Featpaper’ the Global Interactive Document Sharing Platform

Youngmin Kim, CEO of Feat



-Converts static PDF and PPT files into link-based interactive documents integrated with video



-Transforms the entire post-sharing process into actionable data, tracking engagement and comprehension

Feat is the creator of Featpaper, a global platform that redefines the traditional limitations of PDF documents. Rather than treating documents as static files to be ‘viewed’ Featpaper transforms them into link-based shared experiences that capture reading patterns, comprehension levels, and user reactions. The company aims to unify the entire communication flow—from the moment a document is delivered to the subsequent engagement and follow-up. It was founded in February 2022 by CEO Youngmin Kim.The flagship product, Featpaper, allows users to upload conventional PDF or PPT files and embed various motion contents, such as MP4 or YouTube videos, directly within the document. Beyond rich media integration, the service converts files into interactive links that provide comprehensive behavioral analytics, including dwell time and page-by-page engagement levels.“While traditional PDFs are limited to static information delivery, Featpaper expands a document into an active communication tool by embedding actual product demonstrations, explanatory videos, and interviews”, explained Kim. “This allows businesses to go beyond simply 'sending' a file; they can now verify how the recipient understood and reacted to the content.”From its inception, Featpaper was engineered for the global market, recognizing that the PDF format is a universal standard. By choosing to enhance a globally common format rather than forcing users to change their existing workflows, Featpaper provides immediate value.The competitive edge of Featpaper lies in three pillars: Enhanced Experience within Global Standards: It expands the document experience without disrupting the user’s existing file formats or work habits, increasing comprehension through embedded motion content.Document-Level Analytics: By providing data on who viewed the document and which pages they engaged with most, it enables users to design more sophisticated follow-up communications.Inherent Viral Growth: The sharing process itself acts as an acquisition channel. Recipients naturally become the next potential users, allowing for rapid expansion without significant marketing costs. This structure positions Featpaper as a service where the act of sharing becomes the starting point for marketing and sales.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “We are preparing for the launch of Featpaper 2.0. While the current version focused on 'how to present a document well,' the next phase will focus on 'how to share and connect documents more easily.' As AI-driven document creation spreads rapidly, we aim for Featpaper to become the next-generation global standard for document sharing.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com