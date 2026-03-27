[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] Yun Ho Na, CEO of Peoplebomb

Peoplebomb, The Creator of ‘Jeju Dabom’ a Platform Resolving Structural Inefficiencies in Jeju’s Accommodation and Tourism Market



-The strength of Jeju Dabom lies not in a single technology, but in its ‘integrated field-ready structure’ that bundles multiple technologies for immediate on-site application



-Jeju Dabom’s competitiveness stems from AI-based supply-demand data analysis, booking rate forecasting, and dynamic pricing optimization

Peoplebomb is a specialized firm developing Jeju Dabom, a platform designed to resolve structural inefficiencies within the accommodation and tourism market in the Jeju region. Founded in June 2021 by CEO Yun Ho Na (50), the company focuses on delivering tangible results for local businesses.“We are not operating a simple booking service. Our focus is on improving the actual revenue of local accommodations through supply and demand data analysis, booking rate forecasting, and Dynamic Pricing”, said CEO Yun Ho Na. “We prioritize a ‘structure that generates profit in the field’ over technology for technology’s sake. We are advancing our platform by combining short-to-mid-term time-series forecasting models, operational automation, and revenue structure design.”The flagship service is the curated accommodation platform, Jeju Dabom. “Jeju certainly has many attractive accommodations, but most are buried in systems sorted solely by price and inventory, failing to showcase their unique identity and narrative. Consequently, travelers found themselves repeatedly choosing similar options despite the vast number of choices”, Na explained.Jeju Dabom tackles this issue through ‘emotional resonance’ (Gamsung). It presents accommodations as spatial experiences rather than mere numbers. By conveying the sense of location, scenery, atmosphere, and the feeling of staying first, travelers choose spaces that suit their journey rather than simply opting for the cheapest deal. In this process, accommodations transcend price competition and begin to be perceived as distinct brands.This B2C curated platform naturally generates deep behavioral data. It tracks which accommodations travelers view longer, at what moment they decide to book, and what types of spaces they respond to. Jeju Dabom interprets this data as the ‘context of choice’ rather than just simple booking statistics.“This is where our B2B platform comes in” Na continued. “Based on this data, Jeju Dabom provides a structure that seamlessly synchronizes an accommodation’s booking, inventory, and pricing information with major OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) and channel managers like Yanolja. Operators no longer need to manage multiple platforms individually; they can connect their data once through Jeju Dabom to integrate their operational flow. The insights generated from our curated platform lead directly to actual sales channels on major OTAs.”The core of this integration platform is ‘connection’ not ‘replacement.’ Jeju Dabom does not seek to displace existing OTAs. Instead, it helps accommodations organize fragmented operations across various channels and maintain consistent pricing and exposure strategies. Accommodations can retain the traffic from major OTAs while applying the strategies developed within Jeju Dabom. Ultimately, Jeju Dabom’s B2C curated platform and B2B integration platform are not separate services. The brand value and data created in the B2C sector expand to major OTAs via B2B synchronization. Driving choices through emotion and scaling revenue through integration—the synergy of these two flows is the essence of Jeju Dabom.Jeju Dabom’s competitive edge lies in its integrated execution flow, starting with AI-based supply-demand analysis. Rather than just looking at historical data, it structurally analyzes when demand surges or drops by reflecting seasonality, days of the week, regional characteristics, and accommodation types.Secondly, its booking rate forecasting technology predicts upcoming booking trends days or weeks in advance, allowing operators to see the potential outcomes of their current pricing or exposure strategies. Instead of making blind decisions, operators can choose from various predicted scenarios.Thirdly, Dynamic Pricing distinguishes between ‘prices to maintain’ and ‘prices to adjust’ by considering booking rates, remaining inventory, and demand intensity. This plays a crucial role in reducing unnecessary discount wars and maximizing revenue.Finally, all these technologies lead directly to the integration with major OTAs like Yanolja. “Jeju Dabom connects price, inventory, and strategy in a single platform so that accommodations don't have to manage each OTA separately. Because analysis and predictions are immediately reflected in actual sales channels, our technology doesn't end as a mere 'analysis report.' Our differentiation lies in selecting and connecting only the technologies essential to changing an accommodation's actual bottom line”, Na emphasized.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com