[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] GreenTalk, Developing and Distributing Sloped Putting Mats and Smart Golf Balls for Putting

Youngguk Son, CEO of GreenTalk



-Enables long-distance putting practice of up to 25 meters at home through reflector technology and mobile app visualization



-A fusion of golf and curling that naturally improves putting skills while engaging in a game-like experience

GreenTalk is a company specializing in the development and sale of sloped putting mats and smart golf balls for putting. Currently, the firm is heavily focused on delivering advanced putting solutions. It was established in August 2022 by CEO Youngguk Son (56), who brings a wealth of expertise including 16 years at Samsung Electronics' Home Appliance R&D Division and 10 years of experience in overseas subsidiaries.The company’s flagship items are the Sloped Putting Mat and the Smart Golf Ball for Putting. The Sloped Putting Mat is engineered based on USGA Green Construction Guidelines, replicating slope structures similar to actual greens to help golfers enhance their short-putt proficiency within a 3-meter range.“The sloped mat is designed to naturally improve putting skills by combining the elements of golf and curling into an enjoyable game”, emphasized CEO Son. “We have confirmed that practicing with this sloped mat for three months can result in a score improvement of up to 10 strokes on the field.”He added, “Most putting mats on the market are either flat or simple return mats. GreenTalk’s sloped mat incorporates actual gradients to provide practical practice benefits. It was also selected for the 2024 Good Design Award.”Another key innovation, the Smart Golf Ball for Putting, utilizes reflectors and mobile app visualization to allow users to practice long putts of up to 25 meters from the comfort of their homes. A standout feature is its ability to provide shot analysis and improvement guides through visualized statistics based on ball flight and trajectory.“As the world's first smart golf ball of its kind currently on the market, it maintains the same physical characteristics as a standard golf ball, making it highly effective for actual practice”, Son explained. “It allows for diverse training at home without the need to visit a driving range, and we implemented it to provide both the excitement of competition and practice efficiency.”GreenTalk currently sells its products online in Korea and marked its first international expansion by exporting to Japan in November 2025. “We plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign for the Smart Golf Ball in Japan via GREEN FUNDING. In the U.S. market, we began selling the Sloped Putting Mat on Amazon in 2024 and are currently in discussions with Walmart regarding the Smart Golf Ball. Following our participation in CES in January 2024, we are now promoting our products and developing buyer networks at the PGA Show in Orlando this January.”Regarding his motivation for founding the company, Son shared, “The idea came to me during my long tenure stationed overseas. Observing the golf practice patterns of newly dispatched expatriates, I contemplated what items could truly help them improve. The search for an efficient product for skill enhancement led to the development of the Smart Golf Ball.”Since starting the business, Son finds the most fulfillment in the R&D process. “Unlike in a large corporation, there is immense satisfaction in realizing my own ideas into tangible products”, he said.GreenTalk is powered by a team of seven, including a Head of Research, a Marketing Manager, two software engineers, and specialists in mechanical design, manufacturing, and business support. “We handle the necessary design and manufacturing through an end-to-end internal process, while enhancing product quality through collaborations with our established academic-industrial networks.”Looking ahead, CEO Son stated, “We will continue to refine our business by supporting iron shot analysis and developing solutions tailored to individual characteristics. Our vision is to expand our domain from Smart Golf into the broader field of Smart Sports.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com