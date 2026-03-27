[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] The Slow Pace Develops ‘Slow Pace Plus,’ an AI-Powered SaaS Platform Transforming Rehabilitation Center Operations

Jinsoo Jang, CEO of The Slow Pace



-Originally launched as a remote rehabilitation education platform for guardians of children with disabilities



-Slow Pace Plus automates client management, session documentation, billing, and record-keeping, enabling therapists to focus entirely on therapeutic care

The Slow Pace is a certified social enterprise and an AI-driven SaaS company focused on transforming the operational infrastructure of rehabilitation centers.Its roots trace back not to a corporate founding, but to the 2008 launch of the Naver online community ‘Slow Pace,’ created for guardians of individuals with disabilities. Over 16 years, this community has grown into one of South Korea’s largest guardian networks, now encompassing more than 110,000 members. The lived experiences and field insights accumulated through this community form the company’s core asset. The company was formally established in June 2020 by CEO Jinsoo Jang (51).“The Slow Pace began as a platform supporting guardians through remote rehabilitation education, and we are now evolving into an AI SaaS company that fundamentally transforms how rehabilitation centers operate”, said CEO Jang.The company’s flagship solutions, ‘Rehab Matching’ and ‘Slow Pace Plus,’ streamline essential administrative functions, including CRM management, session logging, and financial settlements. This enables therapists to dedicate more time to therapeutic care while providing guardians with structured data insights into their child’s rehabilitation progress. As a result, the company reduces institutional administrative burdens while strengthening trust between therapists and families.The company’s strongest competitive advantage lies in its deep understanding of the field and its users—prior to designing technology around data. Having operated a guardian community for 16 years, Jang developed firsthand insight into the structural barriers that make consistent rehabilitation difficult. As a government-certified Social Enterprise, The Slow Pace differentiates itself by balancing public value with long-term sustainability.The Slow Pace operates on a B2B SaaS subscription model centered on rehabilitation institutions. Its primary clients include rehabilitation centers, welfare-related service providers, and voucher-based agencies. Currently, the company is advancing market validation and system optimization through the government-backed Startup Leap Package, while preparing for strategic partnerships and future investment rounds.“When I started, it wasn’t a business—it was survival,” Jang reflected. “As a parent of a child with developmental disabilities, I needed a space to endure the journey, and that experience became the foundation for defining the real problem.”Since its founding, Jang cites field feedback as the company’s most meaningful achievement. Guardians have shared that they can finally understand the rehabilitation process, while center operators report that management has become significantly more efficient.The Slow Pace operates with a lean yet specialized team, combining expertise in rehabilitation services, operations, strategic planning, AI development, and SaaS engineering.Looking ahead, Jang emphasizes that 2026 will mark a pivotal year for large-scale adoption of rehabilitation SaaS in Korea.“Our goal is to establish ourselves not merely as a remote education provider, but as a technology company redefining how rehabilitation centers operate. We aim to bridge gaps in care through technology rather than over-reliance on human labor.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com