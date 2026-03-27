[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] Linesolution, Creating Immersive Content and Developing Portable LED Displays

DaeSung Jang, CEO of Linesolution



-A folding, portable LED display designed for high mobility and user convenience.



-Multiple units can be seamlessly connected to serve as a backwall for small-scale events.

Linesolution is a specialized firm developing AI, XR immersive content, and portable LED displays. The company was founded in February 2021 by CEO DaeSung Jang (36).The company’s premier product is a Folding LED Display, a portable solution designed for mobility and ease of use. With dimensions of approximately 1.3 meters in width and 2.3 meters in height, the units can be interconnected, making them ideal for use as digital backwalls for various small-scale events and exhibitions.“We are currently developing a Generative AI Platform for Advertising that allows individuals without professional design backgrounds to easily create their own ad content”, said CEO Jang. “When using Linesolution’s device, users can generate media content and immediately broadcast it to the display.”Linesolution’s competitive edge is twofold. First is mobility: the display can be transported anywhere, unfolded, and activated instantly upon connecting to a power source. Second is accessibility: the AI platform enables non-designers to transform their own product photos into high-quality advertisements with ease.The company primarily targets businesses and organizations operating booths at exhibitions and trade shows. “Traditional LED displays often require cumbersome installation a day in advance. In contrast, Linesolution’s products can be set up and operated on the day of the event. It is an incredibly simple plug-and-play system—just transport the hardware, unfold the screen, and plug it in.”Linesolution maintains a proactive stance toward investment and plans to engage in various outreach activities to attract funding while promoting its core technologies.Regarding his journey to entrepreneurship, Jang shared, “I have always been drawn to aesthetic and detailed design. When I first founded the company, I envisioned it as a content-driven firm. Along the way, I became fascinated by immersive media such as media facades and XR. Through various government support programs, I began realizing my ideas in tangible forms, which naturally led to the establishment of the business.”Since founding the company, Jang finds his work most rewarding when his content or products receive positive acclaim. “Positive feedback serves as the primary catalyst for us to envision our next leap forward”, he remarked.Looking to the future, Jang stated, “Our goal is to create content that captures attention, sparks curiosity, and can be enjoyed by everyone.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com