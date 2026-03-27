[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] Lepisode, An IT Service Developer Covering Everything from Planning and Design to Development and Operations

Jusung Yang, CEO of Lepisode



-Provides a comprehensive suite of services including web/app development, infrastructure establishment, and RPA (Robotic Process Automation)



-Delivers ready-to-deploy AI technologies tailored for immediate integration into corporate environments

Lepisode is a development firm that takes full responsibility for the entire IT service lifecycle—from initial planning and design to development and maintenance—while also specializing in AI automation solutions. Moving beyond simple outsourcing, the company positions itself as a ‘Tech Partner’ that resolves business challenges through technology, achieving nearly twofold growth annually. It was established in February 2021 by CEO Jusung Yang (38).The company’s core business operates on two main pillars. The first is One-stop IT Services. “Many companies face high communication costs and risks by fragmenting their planning, design, and development tasks”, Yang explained. “Lepisode internalizes all these processes to provide an integrated service that spans web/app development, infrastructure setup, and RPA.”The second pillar is AI-based Solutions. Utilizing in-house research on RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) and LAM (Large Action Models), Lepisode provides practical AI technologies for smart factory process optimization, automated after-sales customer management, and platform operation agency services. Additionally, the company is preparing to enter the global SaaS market with its proprietary project management tool, ‘Plany’.“Unlike typical agencies, Lepisode has increased development speed and minimized quality risks associated with human dependency through our own development builders and modules. This has enabled us to successfully execute over 50 projects in the past four years”, said Yang. “Our primary differentiator lies in our ability to directly implement advanced technologies such as OCR, voice recognition, and behavioral control AI through our corporate R&D center and public partnership with NHN Cloud.”Lepisode initially built a stable track record through public sector and local government projects, subsequently expanding its clientele to private startups and mid-sized enterprises. Recently, the company has seen a surge in inquiries from firms seeking AI integration, leading to a focus on consulting-based sales.Regarding international expansion, the company has identified Japan as its primary target. Lepisode is currently identifying local partners in collaboration with KOTRA’s Osaka and Fukuoka branches and plans to supply solutions tailored to Japan’s Digital Transformation (DX) demands.Lepisode was selected for the ‘Little Penguin’ program, a promising startup guarantee scheme by the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (KODIT), securing KRW 600 million in guarantees and KRW 300 million in conditional investment. The company has also secured R&D funding through various government projects, including the ‘Stepping Stone’ R&D program. Looking ahead, Lepisode plans to challenge the TIPS program and attract follow-on investment to advance its AI solutions and accelerate global expansion.Lepisode currently operates with a team of 17 experts. “We are a function-oriented organization consisting of specialists in PM (Planning), UI/UX Design, Web/App Development, AI Research, and QA”, Yang noted. “Over 80% of our workforce consists of technical personnel, ensuring exceptionally strong R&D capabilities and a culture where every member proactively solves problems.”Regarding future plans, CEO Yang stated, “In the short term, our goal is to lead the integration of AI technology into business operations. We aim to become the premier partner that implants AI into corporate fields, such as smart factories and after-sales automation.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com