[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] LINK21, A Vertical AI Agent Design Firm

Eungyeon Park, CEO of LINK21



-A Multi-Agent System that automates the entire ESG lifecycle



-LINK21’s automation system simultaneously reduces 'time, cost, and manpower'

LINK21 is a vertical AI agent design firm currently specializing in the carbon neutrality domain. Its long-term vision is to design industry-specific agents to be integrated into humanoid robots. The company was founded in May 2021 by CEO Eungyeon Park.“As AI advances, the power consumption required for computation skyrockets, and those costs are eventually passed on to vulnerable populations through higher electricity bills and inflation”, Park noted. “It is a paradox where technology progresses while inequality deepens. I wanted to solve this through technology. The reason LINK21 exists is to break the vicious cycle that leads from the digital divide to economic disparity and climate inequality.”The company’s flagship product is a Multi-Agent System that automates the entire ESG process. “On average, it takes a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) six months to prepare a sustainability report. Our solution has reduced this process to just one month. The principle is simple: when a user takes a photo of an electricity bill, computer vision extracts the data, and an LLM calculates carbon emissions before generating a draft report. This is End-to-End automation. We call this approach ‘Simple, Easy, Fun’. Resolving complex problems through intuitive UX is our core design philosophy.”LINK21’s automation system delivers efficiency across three dimensions. First, an AI trained on data from carbon-reducing companies automatically calculates emissions once the industry type is entered, shortening a two-week task to just three days. Second, computer vision reads numbers from a single receipt photo, and the LLM drafts the report, replacing million-won consulting fees with a simple solution subscription. Third, the process can be completed with a few clicks by a staff member—without the need for a carbon accountant—and the final review takes only ten minutes.In terms of market strategy, LINK21 focuses on empowering experts rather than direct sales. By providing training and solutions to ESG consulting associations and the Korea Productivity Center (KPC), the technology naturally disseminates to their respective clients.LINK21 also partners with 21 regional institutions and associations. The company submits direct proposals to public institutions, local governments, and organizations subject to mandatory sustainability disclosure, while actively participating in government initiatives such as Glocal University and RISE (Regional Innovation System & Education) policies.“Ultimately, we follow a three-pronged strategy”, Park explained. “Upwardly through partnerships with associations and consultants; laterally through direct proposals to institutions; and downwardly by having our training graduates become ‘evangelists’ for our solutions once they enter the workforce. For us, our network is our marketing.”Regarding future plans, Park outlined a roadmap based on the ‘Simple, Easy, Fun’ philosophy. “First is Simple: becoming the absolute leader in the carbon neutrality domain with a UX where everything is solved in a few clicks. Second is Easy: expanding into multi-verticals by developing AI agents for five major industries, including manufacturing, logistics, construction, and healthcare, by 2027. Third is Fun: our vision is to become the AI competency partner for one million young people across Asia by 2030.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com