[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] Woninternational, Developing ‘MUːN,’ the Personalized Smart Access System

Cheolwon Byeon, CEO of Woninternational



-An innovative system that merges the advantages of automatic doors, smart door locks, and CCTV into a single platform capable of recognizing emergencies and integrating with monitoring systems



-Focused on the ‘door’—the critical boundary between the city and the home—to realize the vision of a ‘Smart City for Everyone’

Woninternational(currently rebranding as MUNEЯIXX) is a technology firm dedicated to redefining the boundary between urban spaces and private homes under its vision of an inclusive smart city. The company developed ‘MUːN,’ a personalized access system that integrates the functions of automatic doors, smart locks, and surveillance cameras into a cohesive, high-performance solution. It was founded in January 2022 by CEO Cheolwon Byeon.“While everything else is evolving to be smarter, I questioned why access systems remained stagnant”, said Byeon. “That fundamental observation led to the development of MUːN.”The flagship product, MUːN, is a comprehensive solution for personalized entry experiences. Utilizing AI to recognize users, the system controls swing doors and locks to adjust opening angles, speeds, and hold-open times, providing a completely hands-free, customized experience.The system consists of both hardware and software. The hardware includes a door control unit that transmits real-time data and a specialized chipset integrated into the Bluetooth module of door locks for seamless synchronization. On the software side, the company developed an AI-based user recognition/authentication system and a dedicated mobile app. This ecosystem enables remote access, real-time monitoring, and activity logs. It also features anomaly detection for falls, intrusions, or loitering, triggering immediate alerts and enabling predictive response through integration with central monitoring systems.The core competitiveness of MUːN lies in its unique fusion of technologies. “Existing automatic doors, smart locks, and CCTVs have distinct roles and clear limitations”, Byeon explained. “They function in isolation, requiring separate purchases and offering no interoperability. MUːN harmonizes these three core technologies. By analyzing door lock signals and synchronizing them with the door-opening mechanism, we achieved a truly automated entry. Our AI learns user movement patterns to provide tailored automation, offering unparalleled convenience.”He added, “With cameras integrated directly into the door-opening device, users can monitor their surroundings in real time. Our integration with professional monitoring systems allows for the establishment of a proactive personal security environment. This enables Woninternational to pioneer and dominate the residential automatic access market. To solidify this leadership, we have completed patent registrations in Korea, the U.S., and Japan, with additional filings in China and Europe to prepare for global expansion.”Woninternational plans to launch officially in the U.S., followed by Korea and Japan. For the U.S. market, its first destination, the company has already secured an initial export contract worth USD 1.03 million. These units will be deployed to CCRCs (Continuing Care Retirement Communities), a segment of high-end senior living facilities, through local distribution partners.Regarding future plans, CEO Byeon stated, “Our ultimate goal is to become the global leader in the AI Smart Door market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com