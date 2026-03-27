[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] FastPong, Developing Smart Table Tennis Training Systems

Amir Kamandi, CEO of FastPong



-Utilizes an interactive LED training grid installed on standard table tennis tables to provide structured training



-Adopted by professional clubs and national teams, with exports to over 43 countries worldwide

FastPong is a South Korea-based sports technology company established to revolutionize the way table tennis is learned and practiced. By integrating hardware, software, and data-driven training logic, the company transforms traditional, repetition-based practice into an immersive, measurable, and scalable learning experience. While it began as a solution for elite training environments, it has now evolved into a platform serving everyone from national athletes to beginners. The company was founded in July 2019 by CEO Amir Kamandi, a former member of the Iranian national table tennis team and Dr. Kie Brooks former ai engineer of Intel.The flagship product is the Smart Table Tennis Training System, which features an interactive LED training grid that can be installed on any standard table tennis table. Designed to enable ‘purposeful practice’ rather than mindless repetition, the system provides real-time visual feedback, structured training drills, and performance data. To date, this system has been implemented in high-performance training centers, professional clubs, and national teams across more than 43 countries.“Building on this success, FastPong is currently developing its next-generation system, the FP02”, said Kamandi. “The FP02 is an innovative product designed to automate training through AI, allowing users to practice without the constant intervention of a coach or expert. While our previous products focused on elite athletes, the FP02 targets beginners and intermediate players by automating the step-by-step learning process.”The competitiveness of FastPong is derived from three core elements: Validated Performance at the Highest Level: FastPong’s systems are already used by national teams and elite centers in over 43 countries, providing deep insights into how athletes train and grow.Proprietary Technology and Vast Data Assets: The company holds multiple patents that clear the field of competitors. Furthermore, the extensive performance data accumulated over the past two years serves as the backbone for the FP02. The FP02 is not a mere concept; it is the result of AI automation modeled after real training behaviors, common mistakes, and learning patterns.Accessibility through Automation: The FP02 removes the greatest barrier to sports training—the need for constant expert supervision. By automating drills, feedback, and progress tracking, the system enables structured training anytime and anywhere, even in environments without a professional coach.FastPong’s sales strategy is expanding alongside its product evolution. While the company previously focused on B2B sales to elite institutions, the launch of the FP02 marks an expansion into entirely new markets and business models.The core of this shift is the transition from one-time sales to a ‘Rental (Leasing) Model.’ The FP02 system is slated for installation in residential complexes, hotels, schools, and community public spaces. This approach aims to drastically lower entry barriers and transform table tennis from a competitive sport into a routine lifestyle activity.FastPong’s future investment strategy is closely linked to the official launch and large-scale distribution of the FP02. The company is seeking strategic investment partners who understand hardware-software convergence platforms, AI-based services, and ‘Recurring Revenue’ models. Funding will be primarily allocated toward sales expansion and the operation of new business models rather than pure development.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com