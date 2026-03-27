[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] Greyscale, Providing Essential Products and Information for Elderly Care and Caregivers

Joon Ho Lee, CEO of Greyscale



-Greymall, a specialized caregiving e-commerce platform, offers hundreds of diverse products essential for care and rehabilitation, including welfare equipment officially designated by the National Long-term Care Insurance system

Greyscale is a specialized enterprise dedicated to supporting elderly parents in need of care and their caregivers by providing essential products and information through its online platform, Greymall. Founded in September 2021 by CEO Joon Ho Lee, the company has established itself as a leader in the senior care sector.The company’s flagship service, Greymall, is a specialized caregiving e-commerce platform. It offers hundreds of diverse products essential for daily care and rehabilitation, including ‘Welfare Equipment’ officially designated under the National Long-term Care Insurance system.Greymall primarily focuses on the distribution of welfare equipment to approximately 1.2 million beneficiaries currently covered by the Long-term Care Insurance system. According to the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS), these items span 25 categories, including electric beds, wheelchairs, walkers, pressure-sore prevention mattresses, and bath chairs. These products are vital for seniors living at home; those with a valid Long-term Care Grade can receive a subsidy of 85% or more off the purchase price.“The welfare equipment provided through Long-term Care Insurance is a system designed specifically for seniors with established care grades and their families”, said CEO Joon Ho Lee. “Most seniors wish to spend their later years in the comfort of their own homes, which can lead to extended periods of caregiving. To ensure that both the seniors and their families can navigate this time safely, it is crucial to make effective use of specialized products like welfare equipment.”Mr. Lee further noted that many remain unaware of the complex regulations surrounding these items. “Welfare equipment is subject to various rules, including annual benefit limits, product durability periods, quantity restrictions, co-payment ratios, and eligible item categories”, he explained.“There are numerous products available within the same category. For instance, there are over 20 different models of bath chairs. It can be difficult for families to determine which specific product best suits their parents' physical and health conditions. Since certain items are only eligible for a discount once every five years, making the right choice is critical. Greymall assists its members in making accurate, informed purchases to ensure they receive the full benefits they are entitled to.”To reach its audience, Greyscale actively manages a YouTube channel and a blog, while also executing keyword-based digital advertising, print media, and video campaigns.Having successfully secured Pre-Series A funding, Greyscale is now preparing for an additional investment round in the second half of this year. “The senior care market is already substantial in size, but its growth potential remains exceptionally high”, Lee stated. “Greyscale intends to leverage these investments to aggressively expand our business scope.”Regarding future plans, Mr. Lee concluded, “Through our products and services, we want to ensure that more parents and caregivers can enjoy a safer and more comfortable daily life.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com