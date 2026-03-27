[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] DAINSTORY, Reimagining Rice-Based Foods for Modern Lifestyles with the Brand ‘DAIN’

Robbin Kim, CEO of DAINSTORY



-Focusing on expanding the flavor and utility of rice to fit contemporary lifestyles by ensuring stable taste and texture through a double-sided uniform baking process and specialized rice grain aging

DAINSTORY is the innovator behind ‘DAIN,’ a brand that reinterprets rice-based foods—such as Golden Nurungji (scorched rice), RUȖSKs, and Nurungji Powder—to align with the lifestyles of modern consumers. Established in December 2019 by CEO Robbin Kim, the company aims to provide healthy food products that highlight traditional Korean appeal.“At DAINSTORY, we are obsessively researching the best ways to make rice delicious. We are particularly focused on Nurungji, expanding its flavor and utility to seamlessly integrate into today's way of living”, said Kim.The company’s flagship line is the Nurungji brand, ‘DAIN.’ DAIN distinguishes itself by viewing rice not merely as a raw material, but as a core competitive advantage. While the traditional Nurungji market has largely ignored the subtle differences in taste, aroma, and texture based on rice variety and origin, DAINSTORY develops and sells products that highlight the unique characteristics of rice from various regions, including Pyeongtaek, Icheon, and Incheon.The manufacturing process is equally distinctive. Utilizing proprietary patented technology, the company ensures a consistent taste and texture by baking the Nurungji uniformly on both sides and implementing a specialized aging process for the rice grains. Operating its own FSSC 22000-certified facility allows DAINSTORY to maintain rigorous quality control and rapidly iterate on product improvements.“Consumers enjoy Nurungji both as a dry snack and as a cooked meal, yet few products in the existing market satisfied both needs. Products processed for extra crispiness often lost their texture when cooked, while those made traditionally for cooking were often too hard to enjoy as a snack”, Kim explained.To bridge this gap, DAIN developed ‘Golden Nurungji,’ a product that remains crunchy when eaten dry but regains a supple, elastic texture when cooked. The lineup continues to expand with variety-specific offerings, such as Ganghwa Island Golden Nurungji and Jeongseung-ssal Golden Nurungji.Other innovative items include Nurungji Powder, which allows users to enjoy traditional rice tea instantly with hot water. “Because of its fine particles and rich flavor, the powder is also used as a seasoning or topping for Tteokbokki, seasoned chicken, stews, and even yogurt. It is highly popular for camping, office pantries, and as premium gift sets”, Kim noted. Additionally, the company offers ‘RUȖSKs’—inspired by European RUȖSKs—which feature a savory-sweet garlic butter seasoning. Oven-baked without oil, these snacks appeal to all ages as a healthy alternative.CEO Kim observed, “The current Nurungji market is dominated by mass production and low-price competition. Rather than competing on price within this structure, DAINSTORY has chosen a strategy to redefine Nurungji as an ‘experiential food’ and a lifestyle product.”DAIN’s competitiveness extends beyond recipes and manufacturing. “We design the entire consumer journey—from the selection of rice and the baking method to the shape, texture, packaging, service configuration, and delivery reliability—as a singular brand experience. Through this approach, Nurungji is expanding into a daily essential, whether as a breakfast, a quick meal, a snack during rest, or a thoughtful gift. Consequently, DAIN is building a loyal customer base and a recurring purchase structure without being embroiled in price wars. Ultimately, our edge lies in rethinking and engineering Nurungji based on aesthetics, experience, and lifestyle.”Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “Our goal isn't just to be a fast-growing brand, but to be a long-term, trusted food brand. We want to preserve the essential value and warmth of food while continuously adapting to modern lifestyles. I want DAIN to be a quiet yet steadfast brand—the food people think of first when they are weary, helping them return to their daily lives.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com