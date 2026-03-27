[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] DENVE, Developing and Producing Silica-Based Functional Microparticle Materials

Youngyong Kim, CEO of DENVE



-Moving beyond the conventional model of supplying universal single-material solutions, DENVE possesses proprietary technology to design and supply particle structures and surface properties tailored specifically to each customer’s process requirements

DENVE is an innovator addressing complex industrial challenges that conventional materials have struggled to solve by combining two core technologies: particle structural design and surface modification. The company leverages its proprietary silica-based materials—essential across diverse sectors such as purification, coating, and functional fillers—and applies them directly to industrial sites. DENVE was founded in March 2020 by CEO Youngyong Kim (38).“Beyond the limitations of being a ‘follower’ in the basic materials industry, DENVE is emerging as a new leader through precision particle structural design and surface modification technologies”, Kim said.The company’s flagship offerings are specialized silica materials enhanced by these core technologies. These materials are engineered for optimization across various sectors: high-performance adsorbents that improve the purification efficiency of used cooking oil (UCO) and tallow; functional coatings and flame-retardant additives with superior heat resistance and dispersibility; and industrial functional fillers designed for lightweighting and reinforcement of physical properties.Notably, DENVE has departed from the traditional method of supplying general-purpose materials. Instead, the company precisely controls particle size, pore structure, and morphology, as well as the chemical properties of the surface, to meet each client’s specific performance objectives. This customization allows for maximized process efficiency with only small amounts of additives, solving technical bottlenecks that existing materials could not address.DENVE’s primary competitive edge lies in its “Particle Structural Design and Surface Modification Capability.” While conventional silica materials typically focus on surface area or basic chemical composition. DENVE treats the internal structure, shape, and surface characteristics of particles as core functional variables. This design expertise enables DENVE to deliver performance differentials that generic materials cannot match under identical conditions.Rather than traditional advertising, DENVE has chosen to validate its technology through joint testing with corporate partners. This strategy stems from the belief that ‘actual process integration’ is a more vital metric than immediate sales. “Due to the nature of the B2B materials industry, we focus on technical validation through joint testing and Proof of Concept (PoC) with demand-side companies rather than mass marketing. We are currently collaborating with leading mid-sized and large enterprises in the refinery, energy, and chemical sectors to secure real-world process data andstrengthen technical credibility. Based on these field references, we are strengthening partnerships and gradually expanding our application scope”, Kim stated.Currently, DENVE is operated by a core R&D-centric team with expertise in material synthesis, precision analysis, and process validation. “Our greatest strength is the solid teamwork forged through years of joint research since graduate school. We aim to bridge the gap between technology development and commercialization by actively utilizing organic networks with external experts and partner institutions.”Regarding future plans, Kim said, “In the short term, our priority is ensuring that the core materials currently under testing are integrated into our clients' final mass-production lines, securing proven success stories in the market. In the long term, we aim to leap forward as a global ‘structural design-based materials platform,’ transcending specific industries to realize diverse physical properties required by customers through our structural design and surface modification technologies.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com