[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] Draftify, perating ‘PlaySquad,’ an Interactive Gaming Platform for Streamers

Yongcheol Jeong, CEO of Draftify



-Pioneering the era of ‘Interplay,’ where viewers directly intervene in gameplay



-PlaySquad’s core competitiveness lies in its ability to drive direct changes in content

Draftify is a company ushering in the era of ‘Interplay’—moving beyond the stages of ‘playing games’ and ‘watching games’ to a new paradigm where viewers directly intervene in the game through ‘PlaySquad,’ an interactive content platform for streamers. The company was founded in July 2022 by CEO Yongcheol Jeong (35).“With the PC bang boom in the early 2000s, students in their teens and 20s became the first generation of gamers. Twenty years later, they have become the core consumers of the gaming market in their 30s and 40s with significant purchasing power”, Jeong explained. “However, unlike their student days, they often lack the time and physical energy to play games themselves, leading them to prefer watching game streams. As a result, the global $16 billion game streaming market is growing at a rapid annual rate of 20%.”Draftify’s flagship product, ‘PlaySquad,’ is a platform where streamers and viewers interact in real-time to create new gaming experiences. Its central feature, ‘Interplay,’ triggers immediate in-game effects when a viewer sponsors a streamer. For instance, an item bearing the viewer’s nickname can be delivered to the streamer, or specific monsters can be summoned to adjust the game's difficulty, allowing viewers to co-create the broadcast's narrative alongside the streamer.The service integrates the PlaySquad system into various games using ‘Mod’ (modification) systems, which allow users to develop and alter game content. Streamers can easily utilize this in their broadcasts by customizing the price, probability, and configuration of Interplay effects to suit their specific style.“Unlike traditional donation methods that merely display messages or videos, PlaySquad’s greatest strength is that it drives direct changes in the content itself. Because of this, existing donors contribute more, and even those who have never donated before are starting to do so, expressing high satisfaction with the Interplay experience. This increase in donations directly leads to higher revenue for streamers; in fact, those using PlaySquad generate an average of 30%, and as much as 90%, of their total revenue through the platform. It is a win-win platform that satisfies both viewers and streamers”, said Jeong.Since launching Interplay content in July 2024, Draftify has focused primarily on the Korean market. The core customers of the PlaySquad value chain are game streamers. To date, half of the participating streamers joined through recommendations and invitations from peers, while the other half were acquired through broadcast clips or viewer suggestions.Regarding future plans, Jeong stated, “In the domestic market, our goal is to significantly increase streamer reach within the Chizzk and SOOP platforms. Starting this year, we will acquire global streamers to understand cultural differences and refine our content and service direction. Our aim is to fully deliver the PlaySquad value chain—which has been successful in Korea—to the global market.” He added, “Through PlaySquad, we will introduce the world to a new entertainment modality called Interplay.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com