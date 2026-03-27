[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] LASTMILE, Providing Precision Indoor and Outdoor Positioning Services

Yeongjin Kim, CEO of LASTMILE



-The flagship offering is pedestrian tracking technology leveraging internal smartphone sensors



-Enables accurate positioning while minimizing reliance on external infrastructure such as Beacons or Wi-Fi Access Points (APs)

LASTMILE is a specialized provider of precision positioning and navigation services tailored for indoor spaces and industrial sites where GPS signals are unavailable. By utilizing only a smartphone, the company provides location tracking and route guidance for both people and assets in diverse environments, including shopping malls, airports, hospitals, construction sites, and plants. The company was founded in July 2020 by CEO Yeongjin Kim, a professor specializing in mechanical engineering.The company’s core technology is a pedestrian tracking system that utilizes built-in smartphone sensors. This allows for accurate location measurement while minimizing the need for additional infrastructure like Beacons or Wi-Fi APs. For sealed or confined environments, LASTMILE also provides LoRa (Long Range) communication-based terminals to facilitate worker safety and asset management.LASTMILE’s competitive edge is defined by three pillars: Infrastructure Minimization: By eliminating the need for expensive hardware installations such as Beacons or UWB (Ultra-Wideband) anchors, the company drastically reduces implementation costs.Rapid Deployment: With an existing floor plan, the service can be established within hours. Low Entry Barriers: The system requires no separate app installation, ensuring a seamless user experience. Combined, these factors lower costs for clients while significantly enhancing convenience compared to competitors.LASTMILE adopts a dual strategy of B2B direct sales—supported by free Proof of Concept (PoC) trials—and open innovation. The company proactively proposes solutions to institutions requiring indoor location services, such as construction firms, large retail facilities, airport corporations, and local government offices. Following performance validation through pilot projects, these engagements transition into full contracts. Furthermore, LASTMILE is solidifying its technological leadership and building a robust reference portfolio through participation in government projects related to smart cities and smart construction.“To date, LASTMILE has operated on seed investments, government R&D projects, and organic revenue,” noted Kim. “We are currently reviewing a Series A funding round to advance our services and expand our market presence, specifically to secure the capital needed to move into smart logistics and smart construction sectors.”Reflecting on the company’s origins, Kim explained, “While researching robot and drone-based sensor signal processing and positioning at the university, I became convinced that the issue of GPS-blind spots in indoor spaces could be solved. In the case of robots or drones, projects often ended at the PoC stage due to low ROI, largely because conventional solutions required expensive infrastructure. However, since the demand for indoor positioning remained strong, I decided to pivot. Initial funding was secured through government startup support programs—including the Preliminary Startup Package, Youth Startup Academy, and the Leap Package—alongside various R&D projects.”LASTMILE is powered by a high-caliber team of PhD and Master’s level experts in positioning algorithms, front-end and back-end development, and hardware (LoRa terminal) engineering. Despite its compact size, the team maintains specialized expertise and collaborates with university laboratories for advanced technical development.Regarding future goals, Kim stated, “In the short term, we aim to expand our references in the navigation of MICE facilities and large retail spaces. In the mid-to-long term, we plan to extend our service reach to airports, hospitals, and smart factories, while preparing for global market entry. Our ultimate vision is to become the company that solves positioning challenges in every space where GPS cannot reach.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com