[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] Chung Ho Lee, CEO of REFEED

REFEED, Implementing ‘AI-Based Quality Measurement Technology’ in the Legacy Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Collection Industry



-A comprehensive solution combining hardware for the entire cycle—from collection sites to warehouse management—with a data trading platform



-The flagship product is ‘BUY OIL,’ an unmanned collector equipped with Vision AI technology and IoT sensors

REFEED is a company dedicated to ensuring transparency in the used cooking oil (UCO) collection market by introducing ‘AI-based quality measurement technology.’ By digitizing discarded cooking oil as a high-quality raw material for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), REFEED operates a global integrated UCO trading platform. After successfully validating its model in the Vietnamese market, the company is now expanding globally. REFEED was founded in October 2022 by CEO Chung Ho Lee (42).The company’s signature offering is an integrated solution that bridges hardware at collection sites with a data-driven trading platform. The centerpiece, the ‘BUY OIL’ collector, is an automated machine equipped with Vision AI and IoT sensors. When used oil is deposited, the machine automatically measures impurities and weight to generate data, while the user earns reward points. Additionally, REFEED provides specialized equipment for collection partners (such as franchise outlets) to use at both collection sites and regional warehouses.Beyond the automated collector, REFEED’s hardware lineup includes the ‘Oil Checker’ a portable device for simple quality verification on-site, and a ‘Warehouse Quality Measurement System’ designed for precision inspection of large volumes at consolidation points. “Reliable raw material information secured through various hardware is connected to our dedicated platform, ensuring a transparent supply to oil refineries”, Lee emphasized.REFEED’s core competitiveness lies in data integrity achieved without human intervention. “Traditional collection methods rely on manual visual checks and handwritten records, which are highly susceptible to manipulation and illegal distribution, as seen in various contaminated oil scandals”, Lee explained. “REFEED’s automated system, where machines measure and record directly, fundamentally prevents such issues. Consequently, our data gains trust at the level of global certifications (ISCC), acting as a key to unlocking international export markets.”REFEED has also pioneered a new business model: the waste collection franchise. “To overcome the limitations of direct management, we adopted a franchise model that provides local partners with a package of standardized collectors, oil checkers, and management solutions. We have already established successful cases across six major cities in Vietnam and plan to sequentially expand this model to other Asian countries, including Japan.”Currently, REFEED is in the process of its Series A investment round. Having proven its technology and marketability (PoC) through TIPS selection and initial seed funding, the Series A round is intended as ‘scale-up’ capital to deploy large-scale collector infrastructure in Japan and Southeast Asia. Lee views this as a critical momentum to pre-emptively secure a position in the rapidly growing SAF market.The REFEED team consists of multidisciplinary experts spanning hardware and software. “Our team includes mechanical designers and IoT engineers for automated equipment, software developers for data processing, and global business specialists spearheading market entry in Vietnam and Japan. Our greatest asset is our globally-minded team members who possess the execution power to penetrate local cultures”, Lee noted.Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “In the short term, our goal is to settle successfully in the Japanese market and finalize the Series A round. In the long term, we want REFEED’s data to become the standard for the global SAF raw material supply chain. We aim for the ‘REFEED Mark’ to be a symbol of trust, where refineries worldwide purchase our materials without hesitation. Through this, we will grow into a representative Climate-Tech Unicorn in Asia.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com