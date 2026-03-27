[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] AENTS, a B2B SaaS developer supporting corporate carbon neutrality

GwangBeen Park, CEO of AENTS



-Features Ennscope, a comprehensive carbon neutrality platform designed to measure and manage corporate carbon emissions



-Empowers companies to make data-driven decisions amidst complex carbon regulations and evolving climate disclosure environments by providing highly accurate data analysis

AENTS is a climate-tech enterprise with a mission to enable companies to measure and reduce their carbon emissions. The company develops B2B SaaS solutions designed to support corporate carbon neutrality. Founded in June 2021 by CEO GwangBeen Park (32), who holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and a master's degree in Computer Science from KAIST, AENTS leverages his six years of industry expertise in AI and software.The company's flagship product is ‘Ennscope’ a comprehensive carbon neutrality solution for measuring and managing corporate carbon emissions. Ennscope empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions amidst increasingly complex carbon regulations and climate disclosure requirements. The platform automatically collects activity data from a company’s ERP system to calculate emissions in accordance with the GHG Protocol, the international standard for carbon accounting. It then generates intuitive dashboards categorized by year, organization, and site for internal and external reporting. Since the data uploaded to Ennscope can be used directly for third-party verification, companies can significantly reduce the resources typically required for audit preparation. Furthermore, the platform supports an English version, facilitating seamless communication for companies with overseas factories or offices and their local reporters.The primary competitive advantage of Ennscope lies in its exceptional scalability. Beyond simple emission calculations, the platform automatically generates climate disclosure reports and designs carbon neutrality roadmaps based on collected data. It serves as an all-in-one hub for carbon-related tasks, including Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) analysis and climate scenario modeling. In terms of technical maturity, Ennscope is recognized as a leader among domestic services in Korea.AENTS currently expands its market presence through a combination of direct B2B sales and strategic partnerships. The company has built significant trust by serving as an official provider for government-backed voucher programs, collaborating with public institutions on carbon response projects, and establishing partnerships with global environmental solution firms to support RE100 implementation. AENTS continues to increase its market visibility through press releases, newsletters, and webinars.Following the successful closing of a 3.5 billion KRW Series A investment round in the fourth quarter of last year, AENTS plans to pursue Series B funding in 2027. CEO Park’s journey into entrepreneurship began while working as an AI researcher at a medical AI startup. “While researching AI, I encountered the issue of massive electricity consumption and the urgent need for carbon neutrality”, Park recalled. “I became convinced that a future was coming where every company must consider climate change, which led me to establish this company. We secured our seed investment through Mashup Ventures, a specialized IT startup investor.”Regarding future plans, Park stated, “In the short term, we are focused on advancing our platform's functionality and securing key accounts. Our long-term goal is to expand globally, including the Asian market, to become a leading company in carbon neutrality solutions.” He added, “Ultimately, we aim to establish ourselves as the most reliable carbon neutrality partner, so that whenever a company has questions regarding carbon management, they think of AENTS first.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com