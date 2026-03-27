[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] Wonderweeks Company, the operator of the kids' lifestyle platform ‘Mammam’

Kyungyoon Kang, CEO of Wonderweeks Company



-Developed a dedicated parenting lifestyle platform that enables parents to quickly and easily discover both destinations and products optimized for children



-Provides a seamless service where members can receive immediate on-site discounts at verified kids' ‘hotspots’ nationwide through strategic partnerships with the Mammam platform

Wonderweeks Company is a parenting lifestyle technology enterprise that operates ‘Mammam’ a specialized kids' platform designed to help parents with preschool-aged children quickly and easily find where to go and what to buy. Founded in March 2021 by CEO Kyungyoon Kang, the company provides curated information on child-friendly outings and offers a range of commerce and membership-based services.CEO Kyungyoon Kang began his career as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company, a global management consulting firm. He later joined the fintech startup PeopleFund (now PFCT) as an early member, where he spearheaded new business strategies and oversaw the consumer finance division. “My interest in the parenting market grew naturally after the birth of my first child”, Kang explained.“Despite its massive scale—estimated at 60 trillion KRW annually—I discovered that information was fragmented and there was a distinct lack of a trusted platform. This conviction led me to establish Wonderweeks Company. After four years of focused growth, we have expanded into a team of approximately 25 professionals.”The flagship service, Mammam, delivers value through three core pillars. First is content curation, which provides hand-picked information for parents searching for weekend destinations or essential products for newborns. Second is commerce, featuring child-friendly travel packages and premium parenting goods curated directly by the Mammam team. Third is the membership program, which allows ‘Mammam Membership’ holders to receive instant on-site discounts at partner kids' hotspots nationwide without the need to pre-purchase tickets. “We are building an ecosystem where parents can enjoy tangible benefits across all aspects of outings and consumption with their children”, said Kang.The platform's core competitiveness lies in its loyal user base, built on high-quality, vertical-specific content. In a market characterized by severe information asymmetry, Mammam has established trust through its proprietary content. This fan base enables the company to design and sell products that truly meet customer needs. This reputation for performance has led to extensive collaborations with premium partners, ranging from major resorts and luxury hotels to international travel agencies. Kang emphasized that the company's strong growth engine is ‘organic inflow’, driven by voluntary recommendations from members and word-of-mouth through its interconnected ecosystem of partners.Wonderweeks Company has secured approximately 8 billion KRW in cumulative investment. Its most recent funding was a 5 billion KRW Series A round completed in June 2025, with Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance and the Korea Development Bank (KDB) participating as co-investors. Having recently finalized this round, the company plans to focus entirely on business growth for the time being.Regarding future plans, Kang stated, “Our primary goal is to secure a definitive leadership position in the kids' travel and activity market. Moving forward, we intend to expand our service categories into the kids' education market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com