[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] Wookyung Kim, CEO of WON-One Tech

WON-One Tech, Developing and Supplying Solutions and Applications for Reliable Industrial Data Collection, Storage, and Analysis



-Supports the deployment of AI models that utilize stored data to optimize production volumes and energy consumption as target variables



-Offers process and equipment analysis solutions characterized by high accessibility and ease of use for domestic SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises)

WON-One Tech is a specialized provider of comprehensive solutions designed to collect, store, and analyze data from industrial equipment and instrumentation at intervals of less than one second. The company develops and supplies a robust suite of applications, including Energy Management Systems (EMS) and Equipment Anomaly Prediction Systems. Furthermore, WON-One Tech provides AI model-building tools that leverage collected data to achieve optimized production and proactive equipment maintenance. Founded in April 2019 by CEO KIM WOOKYUNG (58), the company is bridging the digital gap in the industrial sector.“After spending 25 years in production and technical departments at a major oil refinery, I transitioned to an SME where I spent four years performing Controller Tuning—a critical component of commissioning support—at various domestic and international plant construction sites. This journey led to the founding of WON-One Tech”, said CEO Kim. “In the fields where Korea’s industrial workforce operates, countless machines and instruments are constantly running. Every single piece of equipment is continuously generating data regarding its current load and production levels. However, unless this real-time data is systematically collected and stored, it simply vanishes.”WON-One Tech aims to be a leader in developing solutions that ensure the stable collection, storage, and analysis of such real-time data alongside all other forms of industrial site information. Currently, the company is continuously enhancing ‘WON-Solution’, its proprietary data infrastructure. By utilizing WON-Solution, users can retrieve and analyze data at any time to power applications like EMS and anomaly prediction. Additionally, the company is developing an AI model construction solution that uses production output and energy usage as target variables to maximize operational efficiency.“Our goal is to establish an Energy Management System that serves as an intuitive solution for individual sites to increase profitability through energy savings, production optimization, and yield enhancement,” Kim explained. “Moving forward, we plan to expand our portfolio to include Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and Process Monitoring Systems.”WON-Solution was developed by WON-One Tech’s internal engineering team based on open-source architecture. “While we are continuously refining its features, it is a solution built on 100% proprietary technology. This allows us to respond rapidly to customer requirements. In terms of data extraction performance, our technology is fully comparable to those offered by global competitors”, Kim stated with confidence.He further emphasized, “Domestic manufacturing SMEs often face significant hurdles in allocating budget and specialized personnel to utilize data for energy reduction or optimization. We bridge this gap by developing and supplying applications tailored to customer needs in the form of accessible energy and process management systems.”“Our greatest competitiveness lies in providing a process and equipment analysis solution that is easily accessible to domestic SMEs, backed by competitive pricing, customized application development, and continuous service upgrades powered by our 100% pure-source technology”, Kim added.Regarding future milestones, Kim shared, “We intend to first supply WON-Solution to domestic SMEs and public enterprises, such as municipal wastewater treatment plants. Once we have established a solid foothold in the domestic market, we will explore strategies to expand our reach to large-scale corporations. Our global expansion is slated for after the first half of 2028, by which time we expect to have solidified our corporate stability, technical prowess, and organizational culture.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com