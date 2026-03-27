[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] Soo Jin Yun, CEO of 4Health

4Health, Developing ‘SSOK-CARE,’ a Personalized Health Check-up and Management Platform for Corporate Employees



-SSOK-CARE streamlines corporate health examinations through a one-stop, customized system, ensuring operational convenience and efficiency



-The post-management health counseling system ensures continuity of care after medical check-ups, maximizing the overall effectiveness of health management

4Health is a specialized healthcare enterprise operating an AI-driven platform tailored for corporate health check-ups and employee wellness. With the mission of taking full responsibility for employee health from beginning to end, the company provides a seamless wellness experience. Founded in October 2021 by CEO Soo Jin Yun(55), 4Health is redefining the standards of corporate healthcare.The company’s flagship product is ‘SSOK-CARE,’ a comprehensive healthcare platform for corporate employees. It features a robust network of 300 partner medical examination centers nationwide. The platform provides highly customizable systems that adapt to the diverse health policies of various corporations. By leveraging AI to analyze individual medical data, 4Health offers efficient services for personalized health and hygiene management.The core competitive edge of 4Health is 'Customization.' “Many companies express difficulties in designing and managing health check-up programs due to their inherent complexity,” said CEO Yun. “SSOK-CARE allows corporations to operate health examinations conveniently through our one-stop customized system, while enabling personalized health management for individuals via our AI solutions.”Another significant strength is the continuity of care that prevents post-check-up data fragmentation. “Our post-management health counseling system maintains the continuity of care after the initial examination, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of health management”, Yun added.“Based on individual health check-up data, we provide 'ChAI,' a scientific and efficient AI-based personalized health management solution developed in-house.”The high satisfaction rate among client companies serves as a primary driver for 4Health’s market expansion, with many clients proactively recommending the platform to other organizations. This strong reputation has fueled rapid growth.“During our beta phase in 2022, we served approximately 20 SME clients. Following the official launch in 2023, this number grew to 90”, Yun shared. “In 2024, we expanded to 180 clients across major conglomerates, mid-sized firms, and SMEs. As of 2025, over 200 corporate clients are utilizing our platform.”Regarding future milestones, Yun stated, “Our short-term goal is to establish SSOK-CARE as the number one B2B-exclusive health check-up-based healthcare platform in Korea. Following our domestic success, we intend to expand into international markets.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com