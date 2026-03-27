[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] Planfit, Empowering Everyone to Exercise Consistently with AI-Driven Personal Coaching

Hyeonwoo Baek, CEO of Planfit



-Surpassed 4 million cumulative users over the past five years, accumulating nearly 300 million exercise records



-Leveraging a dataset of 300 million logs, Planfit's AI designs bespoke workout plans tailored to each user’s specific goals and physical concerns

Planfit is an AI-driven fitness coaching service dedicated to making exercise accessible and sustainable for everyone. The company is experiencing rapid growth, doubling its year-over-year performance in 2025 to reach 5 billion KRW in annual revenue. With a strategic focus on the U.S. market, Planfit has accelerated its global expansion, with international sales now accounting for 40% of its total revenue. The company was founded in June 2021 by CEO Hyeonwoo Baek(31).The Planfit mobile app was designed specifically for those who struggle to navigate the gym environment. By training on a massive dataset of nearly 300 million workout records, Planfit’s AI constructs personalized routines and provides real-time coaching—much like a human personal trainer. To foster long-term consistency, the app also hosts an active in-app fitness community.Planfit’s primary competitive advantage lies in its Data Assets. “Because every individual’s body is different, 'personalization' is the most critical element in fitness”, said CEO Baek. “By analyzing the vast records of our 3.5 million users, Planfit AI can deliver hyper-personalized workout plans and coaching that continuously evolve as the user progresses.”The second pillar of its success is User-Centric Usability. “Our core users consistently praise Planfit for its intuitive interface. This is the result of five years of identifying and solving the friction points gym-goers face, always keeping our users' feedback at the heart of our development”, Baek explained.As a digital-first service, Planfit focuses on performance marketing and data-driven user acquisition. In 2021, the company successfully secured seed funding from SpringCamp, a validation of the team’s passion and the service’s high growth potential.Reflecting on the company’s origins, Baek shared, “It started with a simple thought while I was working as a developer: 'Could the way I teach my friends to exercise be turned into a scalable service?'” This vision, combined with the team’s execution, led to their early investment in June 2021.“I find the greatest reward in the expressions of gratitude from our users”, Baek said. “Our team messenger is often filled with reviews like ‘Planfit changed my life’ or ‘I finally have confidence in myself.’ We keep these reviews posted around the office to remind us of our purpose every day.”The Planfit team is composed of 13 elite professionals, including Product Owners (PO), developers, designers, marketers, and HR managers.Regarding future plans, Baek emphasized a global-first mindset. “Our mid-to-short-term goal is continued global expansion. We will remain laser-focused on international markets until Planfit becomes the go-to choice for fitness enthusiasts worldwide.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com