[CEOs of Companies Selected for the Bucheon Industry Promotion Agency’s Startup Scale-Up Package] COMPCARE, Delivering AI and IoT-Based Energy-Saving Solutions for Industrial Machinery

Kyoung Jin Kim, CEO of COMPCARE



-Minimizing electrical energy waste in industrial motors through AI-driven data analysis



-Achieves tangible energy savings by automatically eliminating unnecessary motor speeds and excessive operational cycles

COMPCARE is a specialized technology firm dedicated to reducing electrical energy inefficiency in industrial motors by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data-centric analysis. Founded in February 2019 by CEO Kyoung Jin Kim, the company bridges the gap between software innovation and heavy industrial hardware.CEO Kim began his career in software development with a major in Computer Science. He later spent over 12 years gaining comprehensive on-site experience in the repair, production, and sales of industrial machinery—a dual background that provided the practical insights necessary to launch COMPCARE.The company’s flagship product is its 'Motor Energy Saving Solution.' This integrated system utilizes IoT devices attached to industrial motors to collect operational data. By applying AI-based analysis, the solution identifies load patterns and operational characteristics to apply optimal control values in real-time. This system functions as a comprehensive platform for both energy optimization and predictive maintenance.COMPCARE’s primary competitive advantage lies in its ability to derive site-specific operational control methods through AI, based on actual field data, and apply them to control systems instantaneously.“Even with identical motors, usage patterns and load/unload conditions vary significantly depending on the installation environment. Therefore, uniform settings have clear limitations in saving energy”, explained CEO Kim. “COMPCARE analyzes data specific to each site and user to automatically eliminate redundant motor speeds and excessive operation, creating substantial and measurable energy-saving effects.”Currently, COMPCARE operates primarily in the B2B sector, engaging in direct sales to factories that utilize motor-driven systems. Simultaneously, the company conducts collaborative marketing through industrial machinery distributors to leverage established field networks. “Rather than simple online promotion, we are building long-term customer trust through content marketing focused on actual energy-saving case studies and empirical numerical data,” Kim added.The COMPCARE team consists of five elite specialists covering Hardware (H/W) and Software (S/W) development, AI-based analysis and control, and technical after-sales service. Kim noted that the team’s strength lies in its ‘lean and expert structure,’ where every member is focused on understanding and solving real-world field problems directly.Regarding future milestones, Kim stated, “In the short term, our goal is to establish ourselves as the trusted standard solution for industrial motor energy reduction. Our priority is to set a benchmark where clients immediately think of our solution when they consider energy efficiency.” He further shared a long-term vision: “We plan to expand our reach beyond factories to commercial and residential spaces, evolving into an AI-based energy platform that optimizes energy wherever motors are in operation.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com