MTsquare, Developing the ‘Type-A Drainage Space Securing Device’ for Flood Prevention

Myeongcheol Kim, Vice President of MTsquare



-Innovative Waterway Architecture: Developed a product that clears debris to the sides, actively opening waterways in front of drainage openings to prevent urban flooding.



-Maximizing Flow Capacity: Minimizes water flow resistance and maximizes the flow cross-sectional area (drainage space) compared to traditional basket or mesh-type filters.



-Proven Public Sector Performance: Installed devices in all 25 autonomous districts of Seoul, achieving a KPI of 170,000% and securing prestigious government awards.

MTsquare is an enterprise founded on the mission to “materialize simple ideas for the greater good of society”. The company’s flagship innovation is the ‘Type-A Drainage Space Securing Device’, designed specifically for flood disaster prevention. “Debris is the primary culprit behind clogged drains and subsequent flooding”, said Myeongcheol Kim, Vice President of MTsquare. “To address this, we developed a product that clears debris to the sides, effectively opening a clear waterway in front of the drainage holes.”“Previously, market solutions were limited to basket-types that collect debris or fine mesh-types that block entry. Our product is the first to employ a method that pushes debris aside to keep the waterway open”, Kim explained. “It is a solution designed to minimize flow interference and maximize the flow cross-sectional area.”Starting with the ‘Type-A Drainage Space Securing Device,’ MTsquare plans to unveil an ‘Odor Reduction Pad’ in the near future. This upcoming product was developed in collaboration with public officials from water management departments who handle on-site flooding issues.Last year, MTsquare achieved a significant milestone by supplying over 800 units through private contracts alone. “We have installed at least one device in every one of the 25 autonomous districts in Seoul”, Kim noted. “We achieved a KPI of 170,000% and have been honored with the Korea Student Aid Foundation (KOSAF) Chairman’s Award, the Minister of SMEs and Startups Award, and the Prime Minister’s Award. We also conducted installations in partnership with the Seoul Business Agency (SBA).”MTsquare is also expanding its technological footprint into the digital realm. “We have developed a proprietary flood detection sensor, presenting a new paradigm in flood monitoring”, Kim added. “We are currently designing a business model based on both sales and subscriptions, and are collaborating with relevant firms to develop software. This software integration will allow us to expand into various other industrial sectors.”This year, MTsquare plans to release multiple versions of the Type-A device, including the standard flood prevention version, an odor-reduction version, and an upcycled version made from waste plastics. Development for all three is complete, with ongoing verification tests being conducted in Yeongdeungpo-gu and Songpa-gu.Regarding future goals, Kim stated, “I want to continue materializing simple yet impactful ideas to leave a meaningful mark that helps the world.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com