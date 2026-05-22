Allmize, The AI-Powered Marketing Automation Solution Replacing Agencies and Marketers

Hajin Kim, CEO of Allmize



-Comprehensive Marketing OS: Replaces the workload of 3 to 5 human marketers with a single AI Agent, covering the entire lifecycle from branding and content creation to social media publishing and performance analysis.



-Disruptive Value Proposition: Delivers enterprise-grade marketing solutions at one-tenth the cost of traditional agencies.



-Rapid Scalability: Achieved over 140 client accounts and 600 million KRW in cumulative revenue within just eight months, strictly through organic growth without marketing spend.

Allmize is a pioneering company developing AI-driven marketing automation solutions designed to replace traditional marketing agencies and manual labor. Founded in November 2024 by CEO Hajin Kim, Allmize is redefining the industry by offering a high-efficiency alternative to conventional marketing structures.“Our automation solution allows a single AI Agent to handle branding, content, and marketing tasks that previously required a team of three to five marketers”, said CEO Hajin Kim. “Allmize is not just a simple AI tool; it is a ‘Marketing OS’ that automates the entire cycle—from strategic planning and content production to SNS distribution and analytics. Our core positioning is providing enterprise-level quality at one-tenth the cost of an agency.”Allmize’s market traction has been remarkable. Within eight months of operation, the company secured over 140 clients and generated 600 million KRW in revenue without any marketing expenditure. “We recently closed a 100 million KRW solo contract with a subsidiary of a major conglomerate that records 90 billion KRW in annual revenue”, Kim noted. “Our revenue target for this year is 10 billion KRW.”The company’s flagship offerings consist of two main pillars. First is ‘Allmize AI,’ a subscription-based SaaS that automatically recommends the most effective marketing channels and campaigns simply by inputting a company’s website link. This enterprise-grade AI Agent, trained on over 4,000 automation scenarios, is available in Basic, Pro, and Enterprise (Custom) tiers.Second is the ‘Allmize Solution’, which goes beyond software to provide agency-level execution. This model allows a single operator to manage dozens of AI Agents to handle large-scale content marketing. Contracts typically range from 10 million to 30 million KRW per month. Remarkably, the system can fully optimize for a new industry within just three hours, with efficiency increasing exponentially as tasks are repeated.Kim identified three core competitive advantages for Allmize. First is its overwhelming cost-effectiveness. Allmize delivers identical results at one-tenth the price and three times the speed of traditional agencies. There are already cases where clients who previously employed multiple marketers have transitioned to a zero-human or single-manager system using Allmize.Second is the structural moat. Allmize requires only three hours to optimize its AI Agents for a new vertical. As operations continue, the efficiency grows exponentially, accumulating data and know-how that competitors cannot easily replicate.Third is the validated performance metrics. A long-term contract conversion rate of over 40% after the first month, an 80% retention rate for converted clients, and a 20-fold growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) since launch all serve as empirical proof of product-market fit.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “Our short-term goal is clear: to achieve a monthly revenue of 1 billion KRW and an annual revenue of 8 to 10 billion KRW this year. We already surpassed the 400 million KRW monthly mark in March, and including the Data Voucher pipeline, we have already secured over 1 billion KRW in confirmed revenue for the first half of the year. The momentum is accelerating.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com